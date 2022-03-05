"Biggest star in the sport by a mile"- Eddie Hearn claims Canelo Alvarez is the biggest draw in boxing 

Eddie Hearn is of the belief that Canelo Alvarez is the biggest star in the sport of boxing.

Canelo Alvarez has signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn that will see the Mexican take on Dmitry Bivol for the WBA world light-heavyweight championship on May 7th.

The fight recently had its first press-conference as well. After the press-conference, Hearn sat down for an interview with iFL TV to talk about the highly anticipated Light-Heavyweight Championship bout.

Eddie Hearn applauded Alvarez's star power while claiming he's the biggest name in the sport of boxing. He further suggested that it's going to be a tough night out against Bivol on May 7th.

"He's [Canelo] the biggest star in the sport by a mile and it's a really good fight. Now, when you look at Dmitry Bivol, you see a fresh fighter and a very talented-motivated fighter and I think it's going to be a really, really difficult fight for him but Canelo's up for it of course, Eddy Reynoso's up for it and I can't wait for May the 7th."

Canelo Alvarez explains his move up to Light-Heavyweight

Canelo Alvarez had the option of staying at Super-Middleweight to defend his belts against the likes of David Benavidez, Demetrius Andrade and Jermall Charlo. However, he chose to challenge himself in a heavier weight-class.

While some have suggested that the move is based off money, Alvarez has explained the real reason behind it. During a recent interview with ESNEWS, the Mexican claimed that his move up to Light-Heavyweight had nothing to do with money.

While suggesting that he cares more about his legacy than money, the 31-year-old said:

"Whatever option for me, the money's there. I just want to make history. Dmitry Bivol offered me a world champion at 175 pounds. It's a hard fight, he's a very good fighter. The money's there no matter what. I don't care about money, I care about my legacy."

