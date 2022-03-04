×
"Make a good fight for the fans" - Canelo Alvarez keeps it classy in first presser with Dmitry Bivol and Eddie Hearn

Canelo Alvarez (L) and Dmitry Bivol (R) had their first press conference today
Josh Evanoff
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 04, 2022 02:13 AM IST
Canelo Alvarez decided to keep it classy in his first press conference with Dmitry Bivol.

Yesterday was the kick-off presser for Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol. The two fighters showed a tremendous amount of respect for one another ahead of their May showdown.

The media event stood in stark contrast to Alvarez's last bout against Caleb Plant. That kick-off press conference saw a brawl between the two fighters due to lots of trash talk. This time, the action didn't get out of hand in the slightest.

While showing a tremendous amount of respect towards the Russian, the Mexican superstar made a point to note how this fight between the champions is for the fans.

"I'm really glad to be back with Eddie Hearn and work with him and DAZN. I'm very excited for this year. You know, I always work hard and do my best in the ring. We'll make a good fight for the fans. Thank you everybody and I'll see you May 7."

Watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol press conference below:

Canelo Alvarez's fight with Dmitry Bivol is his first with Matchroom Boxing

Canelo Alvarez was the hottest free agent in the sport following his knockout victory over Caleb Plant last November. He was quickly approached by two of the largest promotion stables in boxing.

The Mexican superstar was offered two massive deals by both PBC and Matchroom Boxing. The latter had a three-fight contract, while the first had only two fights. After months of negotiations, Canelo made his decision last month.

Alvarez decided to sign with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing and, in doing so, will give fans some of the biggest bouts of the year. First up will be the showdown with WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol in May. If victorious, he'll become a two-time 175-pound titleholder.

If he's successful against the Russian, Canelo will face Gennady Golovkin next in a trilogy bout in September. The pair had a two-fight series in 2017 and 2018, which were both critically acclaimed. Despite not competing against each other in four years, both sides still have clear beef with one another.

Lastly, if Alvarez makes it past 'GGG', he will face an unknown opponent in December. While his foe isn't known for the hypothetical winter bout, based on his previous opponents, it'll likely be another blockbuster matchup.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
