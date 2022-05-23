Gervonta Davis' coach wants to fight Rolly Romero's coach

In a phone interview with EsNews, Gervonta Davis' coach, Calvin Ford, had some harsh words for Rolly Romero's coach, Cromwell Gordon Bullet.

Ford discussed how they had to change their gameplan to face Romero's awkward boxing style, but was confident that Gervonta Davis would be able to win.

Ford mentioned that Romero had previously said some unkind things about Davis, but it didn't bother their team because eventually, as stated by Davis:

"He'll have to put up or shut up."

EsNews mentioned that Romero stated that he would like their coaches to fight on the undercard, and Ford had this to say:

"We can, we can. His coach don't want that with me. Me fighting Bullet? Man, you see how I get down when I'm working. Bullet don't want this heat, that's why he never says nothing to me in my face. He knows how I get down. Come the 27th, and see how we get down that night. See the work that I put in with Tank the 28th. We're going to send a message they'll never forget."

Gervonta Davis recently posted this fight promotion video to his Instagram, where things get heated with Romero at the faceoff:

Listen to the full interview here:

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolly Romero

Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero are set to meet in the ring Saturday night, May 28th to fight for the WBA Lightweight Championship at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Davis, originally from Baltimore, is a southpaw with a record of 26-0, with 24 wins by knockout. He has fought in super featherweight, lightweight, and light welterweight.

Nicknamed 'Tank', Davis has a knockout win percentage of 93, showing why he has earned his fight name.

Rolando Romero, better known by his nickname 'Rolly', is a former WBA Interim Lightweight Champion. A Las Vegas native, he fights orthodox and has an undefeated record of 14-0, with 12 KOs.

The hype leading up to their match has been building since the fight announcement, with both fighters taking jabs at each other. Fans expect to see fireworks when they enter the ring, but it is unlikely the fight goes the distance given the explosive style each man has. Someone's 0 has to go.

Davis added this fight preparation video to his instagram ahead of their fight:

Edited by John Cunningham