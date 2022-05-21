"If Rolly cracks him in the beginning, it could be over"- Ryan Garcia backs Rolando Romero to knock out Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia thinks Rolando Romero can knock Gervonta Davis out on May 28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Garcia is expecting a competitive fight between Romero and Davis but believes 'Rolly' is the harder puncher of the two.

Both fighters are currently undefeated and will battle it out for the WBA 'Regular' Lightweight Championship. 'Tank' is the bookies' favorite and the more experienced fighter with 26 wins. However, 'Rolly' has a puncher's chance with 12 out of his 14 wins coming by way of knockout.

Ryan Garcia recently spoke to ESNEWS about Romero's chances in the fight:

"If Rolly [Romero] cracks him in the beginning, it could be over. That's Rolly's best shot. One thing I noticed with Rolly is that he does gas out, because everything he throws is tensed up and hard. He does have a weird awkward style that's hard to address in the beginning because he does throw hard and he does keep good distance. So, best shot for Rolly is to connect in the first round."

Watch Ryan Garcia's full interview with ESNEWS:

Rolando Romero has stopped several of his previous opponents in the first round. In a little over a week's time, we will find out if he can do the same against a top-class fighter like Gervonta Davis.

Ryan Garcia is unsure if Rolando Romero can defeat Gervonta Davis in the later rounds

Garcia continued by stating how it might be difficult for Romero to stay competitive against Davis if the bout goes into the later rounds:

"First one through five, sixth through eighth will be shaky and let's see how he fights in the end. Because if he ends up getting broken down, he's out of there."

'Tank' is arguably the more durable boxer. He has previously gone the distance with high-quality opposition such as Isaac Cruz, Mario Barrios and Yuriorkis Gamboa, whom he stopped in the 12th round. As he has faced tougher fighters, Davis has had to display excellent boxing skills to get the wins.

Watch the highlights of the fight between Davis and Cruz:

The 26-year-old Romero has only gone the full 12 rounds once in his career, a hard-fought contest against the then-unbeaten Jackson Martinez in 2020. 'Rolly' won that fight via a controversial unanimous decision. Therefore, it is plausible that if he is victorious against 'Tank', it will be via knockout.

Edited by Aziel Karthak