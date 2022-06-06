Bob Arum wants to make Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko for undisputed clash

With Devin Haney defeating George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday, he could now look to face Vasyl Lomachenko next, according to Top Rank's Bob Arum.

Haney travelled to Kambosos' home country in an attempt to be crowned the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world, where he was victorious. The belts had previously belonged to Lomachenko before he was beaten by Teofimo Lopez in 2020.

With the WBO, WBA, and IBF Lightweight Titles no longer in his possession, the Ukrainian will seek to reclaim his name at the top of the division. The 34-year-old was previously a pound-for-pound star who looked unbeatable but many people have forgotten the former champion's talent.

Michael Benson of talkSPORT has claimed that Arum has declared his desire to make Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko for the Undisputed Lightweight World Titles.

Lomachenko has returned to the ring twice since his second professional loss, where he fought Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey. The Ukrainian won both bouts, beating Nakatani with a ninth-round stoppage and Commey in a unanimous decision.

The former three-weight world champion currently has no fights scheduled to take place, which could open an opportunity for Arum to set up a mega fight. The lightweight division could host some of the most exciting fights in the sport, with the division being more competitive than ever.

Will Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko happen?

Haney will have to defend his status against most lightweight stars in the near future, with Lomachenko being an obvious opponent. The Ukrainian is still one of the most talented competitors in the sport of boxing and will be eager to win his titles back.

Before Haney fought Kambosos, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum was asked if there was anyone he had in mind for Haney to fight next to which he replied:

"Lomachenko, who for me is the gold standard for lightweights... I would like to have Lomachenko fight one of these guys [Kambosos/Haney] for the world title."

Haney still has to wait for Kambosos' decision on whether he wants to activate the rematch, but if he chooses not to, it will open the door for 'Loma' to challenge the American.

Watch Bob Arum's full interview here:

