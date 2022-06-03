George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney - Statistical comparison

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. are edging closer to their Lightweight Championship fight this weekend. Both men hold unblemished professional records but on Saturday night, somebody's '0' has got to go.

Aussie champion Kambosos Jr. has a record of 20-0 with 50% of his victories coming by knockout. Meanwhile, Haney holds an unbeaten record of 27-0 with 15 of his wins coming before the bell. This gives the American a 55.56% knockout rate.

In terms of heights, both men stand at 5'9" but Haney has a 2.8 inch reach advantage. They are both orthodox fighters, so there will be plenty of heavy right hands thrown throughout the fight.

Kambosos Jr. is 28 years old and made his professional debut in 2013, when he scored a technical knockout victory over Jayson Mac Gura in the second round.

Haney made his debut two years after Kambosos Jr., in 2015. The American earned a stoppage victory over Gonzalo Lopez Rodriguez in the first round and then competed only six days later to beat Jose Iniguez in another first-round stoppage.

The American's first four fights took place in Mexico, while Kambosos Jr. fought in his home country for his first eleven outings.

The two World Champions will put their titles on the line this weekend, where the winner will be crowned the Undisputed Lightweight Champion. Kambosos Jr. holds the IBF, WBA and WBO Lightweight Titles after his victory against Teofimo Lopez.

Haney defeated Zaur Abdullaev to win the vacant WBC Interim Lightweight Title, where he has held the WBC Lightweight Title since 2019. He is currently ranked as the fourth-best active lightweight in the world by The Ring magazine.

George Kambosos Jr. & Devin Haney Press Conference

Does Devin Haney's amateur career give him the experience over George Kambosos Jr.?

Although George Kamboso Jr.'s amateur record is unknown, he did lose a lot of contests. However, he did get to the Australian National Championships semi-final, the Arafura Games semi-final and the Australian National Championships Youth final.

Devin Haney, on the other hand, holds an impressive amateur record of 138-8. The young American turned pro as a 17-year-old, but he had to have his first four fights in Mexico. This is because in America you must be 18 to turn professional.

Out of his eight losses, two are from his current lightweight rival Ryan Garcia. While amateurs, both men fought each other four times and both won twice each. This is why a showdown between the pair as professionals is highly desired by fans.

Haney also won seven national titles. In January 2015, aged 17, he became the youngest boxer to win the Youth World Championships in Reno.

Watch Devin Haney compete as an amateur, representing USA vs. Puerto Rico here:

