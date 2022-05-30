George Kambosos Jr. accuses "informant" Devin Haney of revealing Teofimo Lopez's family issues to him

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. will put their titles on the line this weekend in Melbourne, Australia, where an Undisputed Lightweight Champion will be crowned.

Kambosos Jr. won the IBF, WBA and WBO Lightweight Titles after his hard-fought victory over Teofimo Lopez. Meanwhile, Haney is one of the most exciting fighters in boxing right now and holds the WBC Lightweight Championship.

Ahead of the fight, both men engaged in a war of words, with Kambosos Jr. directing a vicious verbal assault on his American counterpart. The Australian accused Haney of being an "informant" and ratting out Lopez's family issues to him. At the pre-fight presser, he said:

"This guy [Haney] is an informant. This guy is a rat. Teofimo Lopez's fight against a foreigner [points to himself], he [Haney] was messaging me. He was telling me all the details, every bit. Teo at the hookah lounge, Teo having problems with his wife. This is a rat. This is an informant."

Kambosos Jr. added:

"You know what? On Sunday, I’m going to whip your a**. And you know when you get back to Las Vegas, you’re gonna have to look out for Teofimo Lopez, because he’s going to be looking for you too."

Haney laughed off Kambosos Jr.'s comments and claimed that the Australian was just putting on an act. The duo will square off at the Marvel Stadium this Sunday.

Watch the press conference highlights below:

What's next for the winner of Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.?

Both Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. will be looking to uphold their unblemished records when they lock horns at the Marvel Stadium, where undisputed gold will be contested.

The pair are currently atop the lightweight division, which includes huge names like Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Vasyl Lomachenko, Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez, all of whom are gunning for the top spot.

After Davis beat Rolando Romero last week, the American will be awaiting the winner of the upcoming title unification bout. Additionally, Lopez will be seeking to reclaim his place at the top of the division after his loss to Kambosos Jr., who will be seeking his first title defense this weekend.

