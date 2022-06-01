"I fancy Garcia to do the job" - Luke Campbell favors Ryan Garcia to beat Gervonta Davis 

After Gervonta Davis' emphatic victory against Rolando Romero on Saturday night, Ryan Garcia took to Twitter to call the lightweight out. 2012 British Olympian Luke Campbell MBE has expressed his opinion on the potential matchup.

Campbell, of course, faced Ryan Garcia in 2021 where he lost to the American by a seventh-round stoppage. After the Brit's fourth professional loss to Garcia, he announced his retirement from the sport.

The 34-year-old spoke to SecondsOut where he conveyed his opinion on a potential clash between Garcia and Davis:

"I think it'd be a huge fight for boxing, they're two huge names in the lightweight division. Them two are the biggest names in the lightweight division other than [Vasyl] Lomachenko. I think that it'd be a great fight."

Campbell then added:

"Tank's got power but I fancy Ryan Garcia. I think he's got more in the tank, he's faster than him and I think he can punch with both hands, not just one. So, I fancy Garcia to do the job."

Campbell was the first and only opponent to drop Garcia to the canvas. Although the American went on to win, he was the first man to expose the young fighter.

With Ryan Garcia set to face off against Javier Fortuna in a 135-pound fight on July 16, a win could boost momentum for a potential clash with 'Tank' later in the year. Davis has also now parted ways with Mayweather Promotions in order to take more control of his career and seek bigger fights.

Watch Campbell's full interview here:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia - A potential superfight

The long-running feud between the two lightweights sets up a highly anticipated matchup if the pair can come to an agreement after Garcia's next fight. Both men are involved in a competitive division and both hold the potential to claim the number one spot.

Gervonta Davis has held multiple world championships in three weight classes, including the WBA Lightweight title, the IBF and WBA Super Featherweight Title and also the WBA Super Lightweight Title.

Ryan Garcia has previously held the WBC Interim Lightweight Title and, as of May 2022, he has been ranked as the world's sixth-best active lightweight by The Ring Magazine.

'Tank' has five more professional fights than Garcia, as he holds an unbeaten record of 27-0 including 25 knockouts. The 27-year-old has a 92.59% knockout rate.

'KingRy', however, holds an unbeaten record of 22-0 with 18 knockouts, which gives him a knockout rate of 81.82%. The Californian contains much faster hand speed than Davis and is considered one of the fastest punchers in boxing.

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Let me handle business July 16th I’m going to get tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it #TankRolly Let me handle business July 16th I’m going to get tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it #TankRolly

