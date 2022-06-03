Bill Haney receives travel approval for Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.

According to Boxing Scene, Devin Haney's father Bill Haney will be granted a travel visa that will allow him to travel abroad to Melbourne, Australia.

Bill Haney is his son's coach and biggest supporter. It seemed as though he wouldn't be in Devin Haney's corner for the undisputed fight. However, he has now reportedly been given permission to travel.

Haney Sr. will have to be urgent if he is to get to Australia in time for the young champion's clash with George Kambosos Jr. The eleventh-hour opportunity offers only a slim chance for Bill Haney to get a flight from America to Melbourne.

Devin Haney was expected to have Yoel Judah in his corner for the first time. The 66-year-old is the father and trainer of former champion Zab Judah. Furthermore, he is Haney Sr.'s mentor and a close friend of the family.

Haney Sr.'s visa was originally not approved and his application was held up due to a review of his drug conviction from nearly thirty years ago. The champion's father served more than a year in prison when he was sentenced.

The 43-year-old tried to avoid the unpleasant scenario by informing the necessary figureheads of his past criminal record. However, it was still not enough to get approval straight away.

If Bill Haney can arrive in Melbourne in time for his son's biggest career fight, it will give the 'The Dream' a huge boost.

What's next for Devin Haney if he becomes the Undisputed Lightweight Champion?

If Haney beats George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday night, he will be the king of the lightweight division.

The weight class is already stacked with talent, which may result in a lot of potential fights happening in the future. After the Australian beat former Unified Lightweight Champion Teofimo Lopez, it opened the door to many promising contests.

The highly competitive division includes huge boxing stars such as Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Ryan Garcia, and Teofimo Lopez.

Lomachenko was a pound-for-pound star until he was convincingly beaten by Teofimo Lopez. Garcia and Haney share a rivalry as the pair have already fought four times as amateurs. Meanwhile, Davis is looking to become a free agent in order to negotiate bigger and better fights for his career. 'Tank' is currently signed to Mayweather Promotions.

If Haney walks away victorious after the undisputed clash, he will have many big names to pick from next. If the American can overcome the challenges that will approach him in his current weight class, he can begin to look up to the super-lightweight division.

