Amanda Serrano, Dillon Danis, Claressa Shields others react to Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. getting cancelled 

The highly-anticipated matchup between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. has been called off after the latter faced weight issues. This prompted a barrage of reactions on social media from boxing pundits and fighters.

In a tweet, Amanda Serrano, who was set to fight on the undercard of the August 6 bout at Madison Square Garden, apologized to fans, especially to those who had already bought tickets:

“I want to apologize to all you guys that have been reaching out to me asking about my fight next week because you bought tickets. Yes the show is canceled, I was super ready and on point. Will let you know what’s next. This is boxing, these things happen. So Sorry. Love you all."

Amanda Serrano @Serranosisters I want to apologize to all you guys that have been reaching out to me asking about my fight next week because you bought tickets. Yes the show is Canceled, I was super ready & on point. Will let you know what's next. This is boxing, these things happen. So Sorry Love you all

Undisputed Female Light Middleweight Champion Claressa Shields also expressed disappointment over the cancelation of the fight.

Claressa Gwoat Shields @Claressashields Oh wow. I thought just Jake Paul fight was canceled. Sucks the whole card is canceled because of that.

For his part, MMA fighter Dillon Danis claimed that Paul’s camp “tried to pay Hasim Rahman to take a dive but they rejected it”. As a result, according to Danis, the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s team is now just making up a reason to cancel the fight.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis



I heard from inside the camp of Jake Paul that his manager and team tried to pay Hasim Rahman to take a dive but they rejected it. So then Jake Paul's team made up a excuse to pull out of the fight.

Former pro boxer Ishe Smith pounced on the development to take a swipe at ‘The Problem Child’, saying Paul being a boxer bothers him as he noted that the sport has “spit and chewed people out, leaving them utterly brain dead.”

Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith @IsheSugarShay I’m super old school, I came up in a gym where I got to train with Gerald McClellan, Azumah Nelson, Terry Norris, Roger Mayweather, this Jake Paul shit bothers me, I have watched boxing spit and chew people out, leave them utterly brain dead. I’m super old school, I came up in a gym where I got to train with Gerald McClellan, Azumah Nelson, Terry Norris, Roger Mayweather, this Jake Paul shit bothers me, I have watched boxing spit and chew people out, leave them utterly brain dead.

Boxing reporter Michelle Joy Phelps called on her followers to join her in discussing the cancelation of Paul vs. Rahman Jr.:

Michelle Joy Phelps @MichellePhelps I need two boxing fans who want to discuss the Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman jr topic with myself and my host. Email info@behindthegloves.com and if chosen, I’ll send you a link to join. Must be free in the next hour :) I need two boxing fans who want to discuss the Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman jr topic with myself and my host. Email info@behindthegloves.com and if chosen, I’ll send you a link to join. Must be free in the next hour :)

Why is Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. getting cancelled?

The Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. bout has been called off because of actions that the Most Valuable Promotions describes as “deceiving and calculated.”

According to MVP, Rahman did not maintain his weight in an honest fashion and requested multiple times that the bout be shifted to a heavier weight class. Both parties signed up to fight at 200 pounds.

In a video that Rahman released on his social media, he explained that he was unable to go any lower than 215 pounds. He added that he still wanted the fight to push through despite getting penalized for not making weight.

Watch Hasim Rahman Jr. explain the cancelation of the Jake Paul fight:

HASIM RAHMAN JR @_HasimRahmanJr Jake don’t want no mf smoke Pt 1/2 Jake don’t want no mf smoke Pt 1/2 https://t.co/A6ih5nleGT

