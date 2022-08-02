Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 PPV prices revealed for US, UK — DAZN will telecast the event in Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand 

The PPV price for the highly anticipated trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin has recently been revealed and will cost $64.99 and $84.99 for existing and new customers, respectively, in the US and UK.

Alvarez will take on Gennadiy Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 17. The event will be available online via DAZN PPV in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to reveal the prices for the bout, stating:

"Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin III on Sept 17th will be live on DAZN PPV in the US and UK, as well as Canada, Ireland, Australia and NZ. US/UK price is $64.99/£9.99 for existing subscribers and $84.99/£17.98 for new subscribers, (includes one month DAZN subscription)."

Heading into the third bout between Alvarez and Golovkin, there has been a lot of animosity between the two camps. With both fighters expressing their dislike for each other, the anticipation surrounding the matchup has only grown.

Both fighters will certainly look to put their best foot forward as they enter the squared circle on September 17.

Gennadiy Golovkin says recent defeat could help Canelo Alvarez

'GGG' has suggested that Alvarez's recent loss to Dmitry Bivol could prove to be beneficial for the Mexican boxer. The pound-for-pound king was last seen in action against the Russian earlier in May this year.

In their bout, which took place at 175 pounds, Alvarez wasn't able to crack Dmitry Bivol, resulting in Canelo suffering the second loss of his career. Now, prior to his trilogy against 'GGG', many have suggested that the Mexican's recent loss could end up affecting him.

But that's not what Gennadiy Golovkin believes — in fact, according to Golovkin, Alvarez may have benefitted from it. During a recent interview with BoxingScene, 'GGG' said:

“It was a good day for Bivol, and it was not a good day for Alvarez. You learn from losses. We’re at the level that a loss can only make you stronger. I think it’s good for Canelo, because that loss kind of brought him back to reality. He will make the right conclusions from that fight to be a better boxer.”

Watch the interview below:

