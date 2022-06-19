Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 - Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena wants to host the fight 

Canelo Alvarez is set to face Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 for a trilogy fight between the pair. All details have been confirmed except a venue for the bout.

Canelo Alvarez @Canelo 🏻 Sede por confirmar.



I'm really happy to bring you the best fights and this one will be no exception. 🏻 Venue to be confirmed. Estoy muy contento de brindarles las mejores peleas y esta no será la excepción. #CaneloGGG3 este 17 de SeptiembreSede por confirmar.I'm really happy to bring you the best fights and this one will be no exception. #CaneloGGG3 this Sep 17thVenue to be confirmed. Estoy muy contento de brindarles las mejores peleas y esta no será la excepción. #CaneloGGG3 este 17 de Septiembre 👊🏻🇲🇽 Sede por confirmar.I'm really happy to bring you the best fights and this one will be no exception. #CaneloGGG3 this Sep 17th 👊🏻🇲🇽 Venue to be confirmed. https://t.co/ow26TlWrmX

A bout hosting fighters with the profiles of Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin could take place at any arena in the world. Add the bad blood between the pair and the fact that the two have already produced two entertaining fights; it has become quite a proposition.

Canelo’s last fight, the defeat against Bivol, also took place at the T-Mobile Arena. The bout will mark the sixth time Canelo Alvarez competes at the venue. Fights against Daniel Jacobs, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, and Amir Khan had also headlined the arena.

The arena opened in 2016, with Canelo vs. Khan becoming the first combat sports event to be held at the arena. The next event was UFC 200, Tate vs. Nunes. Since then, the Las Vegas arena has become a staple of big events and has hosted boxing, UFC, and even professional wrestling on numerous occasions.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III is one of the biggest fights in world boxing

The T-Mobile Arena hosted Canelo-Golovkin I and II. Both events were hugely successful commercially, and naturally, the arena is hoping that it can host a third fight.

The first fight achieved the third-highest gate in boxing history. $27,059,850 in revenue was generated from ticket sales alone for the bout. Likewise, the pay-per-view numbers were extremely healthy, with the bout reportedly having over 1.3 million pay-per-view buys.

Watch Canelo-Golovkin 1 below:

The second fight also generated a tremendous amount of cash. It was the fourth-largest grossing gate in Nevada boxing history, coming in at $23,473,500. Pay-per-view sales had decreased to 1.1 million buys after an increase in price from the first fight. Canelo-Golovkin II cost a mouth-watering $84.95

In contrast, Canelo Alvarez’s last fight against Dmitry Bivol has reportedly only achieved 300k sales. Eddie Hearn denied that number and claimed that the figure was closer to 600k. DAZN, the event's broadcaster, has not released official pay-per-view numbers.

No doubt, all eyes will be on Canelo-Golovkin 3. Canelo will defend his undisputed status and all four middleweight world championships in the bout. While Golovkin may be entering the latter stages of his career, Canelo is coming off a loss himself. All outcomes are possible, and Golovkin would love to become the Undisputed WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBF World Super Middleweight Champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far