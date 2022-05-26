"It's very personal with him" - Canelo Alvarez on his rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin 

Canelo Alvarez recently had a few more choice words for his next opponent, Gennadiy Golovkin. Canelo and Golovkin will fight each other for the third time on September 17th

Canelo Alvarez has always maintained that there is bad blood between him and Gennady Golovkin. The beef between the two has been very real, and is one of the reasons why it has taken them so long to agree to a third fight. Canelo-Golovkin 3 is set to take place four years after Canelo-Golovkin 2.

In the buildup to the third fight, Canelo recently told DAZN:

"It's always been very personal with him. That will never go away," "After we finished the two fights, it still feels the same [very personal]. He [Golovkin] has never stopped talking about me. If you see, I never mentioned his name. I've always been in his mouth, he's always talked about me, and that makes it even more personal. The fact that there is this rivalry puts an extra element there. It makes me train harder. I try harder. Personally, I sometimes feel better that it exists.”

Since the last fight between the pair, Canelo has always maintained his dislike for Golovkin.

Watch another example of Canelo criticizing Golovkin here:

The beef between the pair has always existed, even prior to their first fight. Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin had very different journeys to the top of boxing.

Canelo Alvarez has always been one of the biggest stars in boxing, earning some of the biggest paydays too. Golovkin spent the earlier part of his career fighting around Europe, earning respect in much lower-profile bouts.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin have had numerous wars of words

Golovkin has often accused Canelo of being a drug cheat. The feud reached boiling point in 2018, after the first fight between the pair, when Golovkin said:

“This is Canelo. This is his team. This is his promotion... Canelo is cheating. They’re using these drugs, and everybody is just trying to pretend it’s not happening. it was pretty obvious when [Alvarez’s] muscles were all [enlarged]... and with the traces of injections, which were visible.”

Canelo would respond with a video of him training, and calling Golovkin a “little bit**”:

The altercation came a month after Canelo tested positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol. Canelo denied taking the substance and blamed the test results on the inadvertent consumption of contiminated meat.

