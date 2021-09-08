Did Canelo Alvarez use the banned drug clenbuterol?

Canelo Alvarez had an intense rivalry with Kazakhstani superstar Gennady Golovkin a few years ago. A major talking point in the duel was Alvarez's positive test for the banned drug clenbuterol ahead of the rematch, which was eventually postponed.

When Alvarez and Golovkin fought to an exciting draw in September 2017, both camps immediately pushed for a second showdown. Canelo was The Ring middleweight champion. Meanwhile, 'Triple G' held the WBA (super), WBC, IBF and IBO belts.

The rematch was set for May 2018 and fans of both boxers were pumped up. However, in March, Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol twice after the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) tested his urine samples the previous month.

Clenbuterol is a substance completely banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). It helps athletes with muscle growth and fat elimination in their body. The 31-year-old Mexican boxer's accidental consumption of contaminated meat was said to be the reason for the positive test.

Golovkin's camp immediately refused to fight in May and asked the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to conduct an official investigation. This led to Alvarez's suspension.

Watch Canelo Alvarez's former promoter Oscar De La Hoya explain the positive clenbuterol test below:

A few days later, Canelo Alvarez was given a six-month back-dated suspension by the NSA for two positive clenbuterol tests in February, despite no admission of wrongdoing by him.

Eventually, he came back and defeated Golovkin by majority decision in September 2018 to unify the middleweight titles.

What's next for Canelo Alvarez?

Canelo Alvarez will defend his WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles against 29-year-old IBF champion Caleb Plant. The unification bout is set for November 6. It will be held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

The American is unbeaten in his career so far and holds a 21-0 record. Alvarez, meanwhile, has managed to accumulate 56 wins, one loss and two draws in 59 outings. The Mexican's only professional boxing defeat came against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September 2013.

The showdown to crown the first-ever undisputed super middleweight world champion will take place on the same night as UFC 268: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2. The event is set to happen at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

