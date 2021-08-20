Canelo Alvarez reveals the date of his undisputed title fight against Caleb Plant

The undisputed super-middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will occur on November 6, 2021.

A few hours after ESPN reported that the much-awaited fight is likely to be held in November, Alvarez took to his Instagram to officially confirm the date.

"This Nov 6th we’ll put Mexican boxing on top. Let’s go for the missing belt!" Alvarez wrote.

Alvarez and Plant were first expected to lock horns on September 18. However, contractual disputes thwarted the possibility of their encounter. Rumors also started surfacing about Alvarez potentially pursuing a stint at light heavyweight once again.

Putting an end to the speculation, Alvarez has confirmed that he will challenge Plant later this year.

Alvarez's last fight was opposite Billy Joe Saunders, who was forced to throw in the towel after he shattered his orbital bone, thanks to the Mexican's stunning uppercut.

At the end of the bout, Alvarez made it clear that he wants to capture Plant's IBF super middleweight title in his bid to become the undisputed champion of the division.

"I'm coming, my friend!"



Canelo has his sights set on Caleb Plant 👑 pic.twitter.com/xGqBY9Qqrm — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2021

Caleb Plant explains why his fight against Canelo Alvarez, scheduled on September 18, fell apart.

During his interview with ESPN, Caleb Plant explained the "absurd" stipulation that shut the door on his title unification bout with Canelo Alvarez.

“His bark is bigger than his bite. I question whether legacy or money is their real motive. Canelo was offered the highest guarantee of his career. He was set to make $40 million-plus Mexican TV rights and his Hennessy Sponsorship. No problem, let’s fight. We gave it to him. Then they wanted upside of the gate and PPV revenue, no problem, let’s rumble... One that is absurd: If I get injured or sick then he gets a late replacement for the same amount of guaranteed money, but if he gets sick or injured, then we gotta wait for him," said Plant.

Caleb Plant is coming off his third title defence win over namesake Caleb Truax. Should he fall short in his effort to beat Canelo Alvarez, the Mexican sensation will achieve undisputed champion status for the first time in his career.

Edited by James McGlade