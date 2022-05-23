Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin potentially on for September 17

Canelo Alvarez is now likely to take on Gennadiy Golovkin in his next fight on September 17th. Canelo will move back to to super middleweight to defend his Super Middleweight Titles against 'GGG'.

After last year's unification bout between Caleb Plant and Canelo Alvarez, 'Cinnamon' had numerous offers to choose from. In the end, Canelo and Matchroom Boxing agreed to a deal.

The deal included a fight against Dmitry Bivol on May 7 and a trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17. After the defeat to Bivol, rumors began to emerge that Canelo will look to avenge the first defeat of his career since his loss to Floyd Mayweather.

Now, for the first time since he was unexpectedly defeated by Bivol, Canelo has indicated that he will indeed take the Gennadiy Golovkin fight next.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez has now indicated that he will take the Gennady Golovkin trilogy fight next, then look to rematch Dmitry Bivol. Canelo would be moving back down to super-middleweight and defending his undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO world titles vs GGG on Sept 17th.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has indicated that his first choice for Canelo’s next bout will be the trilogy with Gennadiy Golovkin. Hearn wanted to make a fight between the Bivol and Joshua Buatsi. Both Joshua Buatsi and Dmitry Bivol are signed with Matchroom Boxing as well.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin have been involved in two close fights

The first fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin was a classic. Canelo and Golovkin fought each other for the first time in September 2017 for the WBA, WBC , IBF, Ring Magazine, and Lineal Middleweight Championships.

Both fighters claimed to have won the fight. The fight was controversially scored as a split draw. Judge Dave Moretti had the bout 115-133 Golovkin, Don Trella scored it 114-114, and Adelaide Byrd had it 118-110 to Canelo.

Adalaide Byrd's scorecard was one of the most controversial scorecards of the year. The general consensus amongst ringside observers was that Golovkin won in a close fight.

Watch Box Nation pundit Barry Jones, who was ringside at the bout, speak about the 118-110 scorecard:

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin had a rematch in September 2018. Like their first fight, the rematch was widely praised and was named as 2018 Fight of the Year by Ring Magazine.

Like the first fight, the scoring was not without controversy. Canelo won the fight via majority decision, with two judges scoring the bout 115—113 to Canelo and one 114-114, a Draw. Out of 18 ringside media observers, 10 scored the bout for Golovkin, 7 a draw, and 1 for Canelo.

With the third fight set to take place four years after the last, Canelo will likely enter as a favorite. Canelo Alvarez is 31, whilst Gennadiy Golovkin is 40 years of age and seemingly in the closing stretch of his career. The fight will also be at super middleweight, a weight Canelo is much more familiar with.

