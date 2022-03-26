“I indeed won both fights”- Gennadiy Golovkin sends a clear message to Canelo Alvarez

Gennadiy Golovkin believes his outcome against Canelo Alvarez in both the fights was deemed unfair. The first bout, which many believe ’GGG' had won, resulted in a controversial draw. In the rematch, Alvarez scored a majority decision win, handing Golovkin his maiden professional defeat.

In Golovkin's active career of 43 fights, Alvarez is the only contender to have restricted him from winning. While a trilogy fight could possibly happen this year, Gennadiy Golovkin connected with veteran trainer Teddy Atlas and cited his opinion on previous in-ring encounters with the Mexican pound-for-pound king. Gennadiy Golovkin said:

“I would like to emphasize that I indeed won both fights. I believe so and at the same time I understand that hypocrisy prevails from time to time and unfortunately, there are people who choose the hypocrisy way.”

Soon to be 40 years old, Golovkin has fought thrice since his defeat against Alvarez in 2018. Meanwhile, the Mexican powerhouse has fought seven times, becoming the maiden undisputed Super Middleweight Champion in the sport of boxing.

Watch Canelo vs Golovkin1 below:

Having achieved almost everything in their respective careers, Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez can unveil a classic trilogy in boxing, which might be stored in for the history books. All they need to do is dominantly win their upcoming fights, paving the road for Canelo vs. Golovkin 3.

IBF Middleweight Champion Golovkin will meet WBA titlist Ryota Murata on April 9 in Japan to unify the 160 lb belts. Besides, Alvarez will challenge Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Light Heavyweight belt on May 7 in the USA. Upon winning, Golvokin and Alvarez can clash in the 168 lb category for the epic trilogy fight.

Can Gennadiy Golovkin dominate Canelo Alvarez once again?

It’s highly arguable whether Golovkin is still at his best, as he has scarcely been active in the past few years. The age gap between ‘GGG’ and Alvarez will also favor the Mexican prodigy in the mix, leaving very minimal hope for Golovkin to win the fight. However, Gennadiy Gokovkin has traded blows with Alvarez twice and is well aware of his antics.

Also, ‘GGG’ troubled Alvarez quite a bit in their first encounter, which he can use as a winning blueprint in the third fight. Well, it won't be an undemanding task. Canelo is on a flawless run at the time, taking out unbeaten world champions fairly easily. Hence, Gennadiy Golovkin really needs to pull off a stunner to overcome his nemesis this time.

