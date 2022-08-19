WATCH: Surveillance video shows moment NYC taxi driver Kutin Gyimah is beaten to death by passengers

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

The video that captured the brutal assault on New York taxi driver, Kutin Gyimah, was recently released by the NYPD. The attack, which happened last weekend, led to the death of the victim.

Police have made two arrests so far in connection with this case. One of the suspects has been identified as Austin Amos, 20, who, along with his four friends, punched and kicked Kutin Gyimah, 52.

5th Chamber @KillaHills10307 @nypost standby for the suffering of that man's family to get ignored when those kids get probation sentences @nypost standby for the suffering of that man's family to get ignored when those kids get probation sentences

Cops say the remaining four suspects caught on video include three women and one man, all of whom fall under 13 to 20 years of age.

Kutin Gyimah dropped the passengers near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in Edgemere around 6.30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, but instead of paying the cab fare, they tried to rob Gyimah and attacked him mercilessly.

The victim was rushed to St. John's Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Kutin Gyimah case: Police on the hunt for the remaining suspects

Mary Murphy @MurphyPIX

At least 1 suspect charged w/manslaughter in #New Surveillance shows NYC #taxi driver Kutin Gyimah being set upon by 5, young passengers who beat the fare. Cabbie was father of 4 from #Ghana ; received final punch before he fell and hit his head.At least 1 suspect charged w/manslaughter in #FarRockaway #New Surveillance shows NYC #taxi driver Kutin Gyimah being set upon by 5, young passengers who beat the fare. Cabbie was father of 4 from #Ghana; received final punch before he fell and hit his head. At least 1 suspect charged w/manslaughter in #FarRockaway https://t.co/tkR3diaJ8o

Kutin Gyimah chased the group of men and women as they tried to evade paying the cab fare. Gyimah eventually caught up to them, but he was outnumbered as the five people ganged up on him.

Fernando Mateo, spokesperson for the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, told The Post that the two suspects surrendered to the police at the 101st Precinct in Queens late on Wednesday.

Amos, one of the suspects who has been arrested, was the one who struck Kutin Gyimah in the end. His punch caused the victim to hit the ground and sustain a severe head injury that resulted in his death. The video even shows Gyimah attempting to shield himself from the blows.

Jumaane Williams @JumaaneWilliams Thinking about Kutin Gyimah and Be Tran who worked hard and honorably to provide for their families in jobs that make other NYers lives easier



And their lives were taken from them



Taxi and delivery should not be thought of as life threatening jobs...we failed them, terribly Thinking about Kutin Gyimah and Be Tran who worked hard and honorably to provide for their families in jobs that make other NYers lives easierAnd their lives were taken from themTaxi and delivery should not be thought of as life threatening jobs...we failed them, terribly https://t.co/3JztLtBFT6

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers also announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Speaking about the incident, Mateo said:

"Her husband went to work this morning like he did every day at 5 a.m. And he's never coming back. This guy picked them up to take them where they wanted to go. Why kill the man?"

A GoFundMe page was also created to provide financial support to Gyimah and his family of five. So far, the total amount raised is more than $138,951.

Commissioner Sewell @NYPDPC Kutin Gyimah was the victim of a senseless attack this morning in Queens near Beach 54th St. and Arverne Blvd. As his loved ones mourn, Kutin is in the thoughts of the NYPD detectives who are working hard to apprehend those responsible. Anyone with info can call #800577TIPS Kutin Gyimah was the victim of a senseless attack this morning in Queens near Beach 54th St. and Arverne Blvd. As his loved ones mourn, Kutin is in the thoughts of the NYPD detectives who are working hard to apprehend those responsible. Anyone with info can call #800577TIPS. https://t.co/QsupfQE0Ti

Abigail Gyimah is hoping her husband gets justice. Speaking about him at a conference, she said:

"My husband was a good man. He was everything we had. He was my children's hero. He was my backbone. He was the one I look up to. I look up to God, but aside [from] God, he was the only one I looked up to."

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that one of the arrested accused has been charged with manslaughter.

Investigators are on the lookout for the remaining suspects.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande