Kutin Gyimah GoFundMe raises more than $86000 as NYC taxi driver is killed by passengers during attempted robbery 

A New York City cab driver, identified as Kutin Gyimah, was killed by passengers who attempted to mug him. The incident occurred in Queens on Saturday, August 13, the New York City Police Department said.

Authorities stated that the suspects, three men and, two women, tried to rob Kutin Gyimah after he dropped them off on Beach 54th St. near Arverne Blvd. in the Edgemere section of the Rockaways at around 6:30 a.m.

Police also reviewed a surveillance video showing Kutin Gyimah and a group of five people arguing over the cab fare. After they tried to rob him, Gyimah chased the suspects but was attacked on the head by one of them. It caused him to hit the ground, making him unconscious.

Barry Grodenchik🇺🇦 @BarryGrodenchik @nicolegelinas Another horrific crime in a year that is increasingly marked by savagery. What made the #NYC revival possible was the reduction in crime. This will most certainly have a reverse effect. @nicolegelinas Another horrific crime in a year that is increasingly marked by savagery. What made the #NYC revival possible was the reduction in crime. This will most certainly have a reverse effect.

Abigail Gyimah, widow of Kutin Gyimah, in a message to Mayor Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, said:

"Help me, help me. I want those boys to be brought to justice. I have lost my backbone. ... I am devastated. I am lost."

Following the incident, a GoFundMe page was created to support the family. As of early Monday, the page has already raised more than $86,000.

Kutin Gyimah murder: Suspects still on the loose

The five people responsible for the assault haven't been arrested. Meanwhile, Gyimah's family requested that people come forward with any information.

Even organizations like Federation of Taxi Drivers and NYPD CrimeStoppers have raised $15,000 and $3,500 respectively as a reward for information leading to the suspects.

When police arrived at the scene of the crime, they found Kutin Gyimah lying on the sidewalk, with trauma to the back of his head. He was taken to St. John’s Hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead.

Alexander Lodz @Holykugel @NYPDPC @NYPDTips @NYPDnews Please, hopefully they will be apprehended, please do all that you can that the perpetrators (and won’t surprise anyone if they have records)stay behind bars and not released on to the streets to commit more crimes. @NYPDPC @NYPDTips @NYPDnews Please, hopefully they will be apprehended, please do all that you can that the perpetrators (and won’t surprise anyone if they have records)stay behind bars and not released on to the streets to commit more crimes.

Fernando Mateo, a spokesperson for the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, said:

"Probably was the first fare of his day. It was probably the first person that he picked up and guess what—it was the last person that he picked up. Because his life was taken away. For what? For money?"

Speaking to CNN, Mateo said:

"It was a horrible crime. We lost an amazing man."

Mateo said he hopes that the money raised on the GoFundMe page will help the family and will work at least as a scholarship fund for Kutin Gyimah's kids, aged 8, 7, 5, and 3.

Commissioner Sewell @NYPDPC Kutin Gyimah was the victim of a senseless attack this morning in Queens near Beach 54th St. and Arverne Blvd. As his loved ones mourn, Kutin is in the thoughts of the NYPD detectives who are working hard to apprehend those responsible. Anyone with info can call #800577TIPS Kutin Gyimah was the victim of a senseless attack this morning in Queens near Beach 54th St. and Arverne Blvd. As his loved ones mourn, Kutin is in the thoughts of the NYPD detectives who are working hard to apprehend those responsible. Anyone with info can call #800577TIPS. https://t.co/QsupfQE0Ti

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell urged New Yorkers to submit tips that could help apprehend the suspects of the "senseless" attack. In a post on Twitter, she wrote:

"As his loved ones mourn, Kutin is in the thoughts of the NYPD detectives who are working hard to apprehend those responsible."

In a statement, City Hall said:

"Violence will not be tolerated in our city, which is why we're working every day to get violent criminals off our streets. We extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family, friends, and coworkers during this painful time and we will work diligently to bring all people responsible to justice."

