Amir Locke bodycam footage released by Minneapolis Police sparks fury as 22-year-old not named in warrant

Amir Locke, a 22-year-old African-American man from Minneapolis, was shot dead by a SWAT team on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, during a search investigation at the Bolero Flats apartment in Minneapolis.

The raid was reportedly related to a homicide case in St. Paul, but the shooting victim was not named on the official warrant. According to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast, officers allegedly “announced their presence” before entering the apartment to conduct their search around 6:48 AM:

"Officers gained entry to the target apartment on the seventh floor, loudly and repeatedly announced their presence, crossed the threshold of the apartment, and advanced with continued loud announcements of their presence."

Ben Crump @AttorneyCrump As #BreonnaTaylor showed us, no-knock warrants have deadly consequences for innocent law-abiding Black people! @MinneapolisPD executed a no-knock warrant yesterday at 6:48am, killing Amir Locke while he was wrapped in a blanket on the couch. Now we demand #JusticeForAmirLocke !! As #BreonnaTaylor showed us, no-knock warrants have deadly consequences for innocent law-abiding Black people! @MinneapolisPD executed a no-knock warrant yesterday at 6:48am, killing Amir Locke while he was wrapped in a blanket on the couch. Now we demand #JusticeForAmirLocke!! https://t.co/FLKqR0eszP

The report also claimed that Locke was armed during the encounter and allegedly pointed a gun towards the authorities before he was shot by one of the officers during a “split-second” decision:

“An officer fired his duty weapon and the adult male suspect was struck. Officers immediately provided emergency aid and carried the suspect down to the lobby to meet paramedics.”

Amir Locke suffered two gunshot wounds to his chest and one to his wrist. He was then transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and pronounced dead on arrival.

Georgia Fort @ByGeorgiaFort VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Body Camera footage of the Minneapolis Police Fatally Shooting Amir Locke during the execution of a search warrant for SPPD where Amir was not listed as a person of interest according to an attorney who has spoken to the family VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Body Camera footage of the Minneapolis Police Fatally Shooting Amir Locke during the execution of a search warrant for SPPD where Amir was not listed as a person of interest according to an attorney who has spoken to the family https://t.co/um1su7TXup

Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman said that the SWAT team was granted both “a knock and no-knock warrant” to assess the situation. However, the incident prompted several activists to question the debatable no-knock warrant once again.

In response to the public outcry, the Minneapolis Police Department released bodycam footage from the scene of the incident. The clip left people further enraged as it contradicted the statement provided by the police report surrounding Locke’s shooting.

A look into the Amir Locke shooting bodycam video

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, the Minneapolis Police Department released body camera video documenting the shooting of Amir Locke. The footage, published both at slow and regular speeds, shows a SWAT team unlocking a door and entering a dark apartment without knocking.

Officers can also be heard saying terms like “police,” “search warrant,” “face forward,” “hands hands,” “get on the ground” before coming across Locke sleeping atop a couch tightly wrapped in a white blanket.

As Locke was seen emerging out of his blanket while holding a handgun, one armed officer could be seen firing three shots towards the former’s direction within 10 seconds of the confrontation. The video came to an end after the fatal shooting.

Police recovered a handgun loaded with 5.7mm live rounds from the scene of the incident. However, civil rights attorney and community activist Nekima Levy Armstrong mentioned that Locke's family informed that he had a licensed gun with a concealed-carry permit.

The family also mentioned that the victim did not live in the apartment and was present at the venue to meet his friends. They even clarified that Amir Locke did not have any criminal history in Minneapolis, and his name was not mentioned in the police warrant.

Chief Huffman later confirmed that Locke was not one of the three suspects named in the warrant and that it was “unclear” if he was related to the homicide investigation in St Paul.

Will Stancil @whstancil Bodycams show us almost everything the MPD told us about Amir Locke's killing is a lie. The officers snuck into the apartment, did not announce themselves, surprised him, he did not aim a weapon at officers. The shots fired were, of course, from them. Also, he was not a suspect. Bodycams show us almost everything the MPD told us about Amir Locke's killing is a lie. The officers snuck into the apartment, did not announce themselves, surprised him, he did not aim a weapon at officers. The shots fired were, of course, from them. Also, he was not a suspect. https://t.co/iywfBnSv4J

The bodycam footage sparked major fury among citizens as they noticed Locke was only holding the gun towards the side of the couch and did not aim the weapon towards any person, contrary to the police statement that claimed he pointed the gun towards the officers’ direction.

The video also contradicted a statement that officers "loudly and repeatedly announced their presence" before entering the apartment. It instead showed that they unlocked the door and entered the house before mentioning their presence.

Many activists also argued that officers did not give Locke adequate time to process the situation. Instead, they decided to shoot him within a few seconds of the encounter before judging if the officers were exposed to a real threat.

Tony Webster @webster “If we learned anything from Breonna Taylor it is that no-knock warrants have deadly consequences for innocent law-abiding Black citizens,” says attorney Ben Crump, representing the family of Amir Locke. He calls MPD's initial press release character assassination and false. “If we learned anything from Breonna Taylor it is that no-knock warrants have deadly consequences for innocent law-abiding Black citizens,” says attorney Ben Crump, representing the family of Amir Locke. He calls MPD's initial press release character assassination and false.

The officer who fired the shot was later identified as Mark Hanneman. Chief Huffman mentioned that Hanneman made a “split-second decision” during the incident to protect himself and his colleagues due to fear of a “threat of great bodily harm or death.”

Huffman also shared that Hanneman’s decision would be examined by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Netizens reacts to Amir Locke’s tragic shooting

Amir Locke's shooting sparked major outrage in Minneapolis (Image via Minneapolis Police Department)

In the wake of Amir Locke’s tragic shooting, activists and community groups raised new questions about police behavior towards African-Americans in Minneapolis.

The city had previously witnessed the brutal murder of George Floyd at the hands of Officer Derek Chauvin, which ultimately led to the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Locke’s death also prompted people to remember the murder of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead during a no-knock warrant raid in Louisville.

Several social media users also took to Twitter to call out the Minneapolis Police Department for the killing of Amir Locke:

☁️ @byrdwrld today I heard the news that 1 of my childhood friends were murdered by the Minneapolis police department. Amir Locke was not a named suspect on the search warrant. He also was a licensed gun owner & had a conceal and carry permit. Lastly he didn’t even live in the apartment.. today I heard the news that 1 of my childhood friends were murdered by the Minneapolis police department. Amir Locke was not a named suspect on the search warrant. He also was a licensed gun owner & had a conceal and carry permit. Lastly he didn’t even live in the apartment..

Senator Omar Fateh @OmarFatehMN The body cam footage depicts Amir Locke waking up not from a knock at the door but from armed men screaming at him from inside the apartment. It is clear he had no time to process what was happening nor who was doing it. This was a break-in and murder. #JusticeForAmirLocke The body cam footage depicts Amir Locke waking up not from a knock at the door but from armed men screaming at him from inside the apartment. It is clear he had no time to process what was happening nor who was doing it. This was a break-in and murder. #JusticeForAmirLocke

tarah @tarahstangler his name was amir locke. he wasn’t on the search warrant. he wanted to protect himself. the minneapolis police department decided his life wasn’t worth more than 9 seconds of consideration.



abolition now. his name was amir locke. he wasn’t on the search warrant. he wanted to protect himself. the minneapolis police department decided his life wasn’t worth more than 9 seconds of consideration. abolition now.

Robin4mpls @robin4mpls The footage of MPD officer Mark Hanneman shooting and killing Amir Locke has been released by the city.



You do not have to watch the footage to know that there is still no justice for Black people in the city of Minneapolis. The footage of MPD officer Mark Hanneman shooting and killing Amir Locke has been released by the city. You do not have to watch the footage to know that there is still no justice for Black people in the city of Minneapolis.

Shaun King @shaunking VERY INSIGHTFUL.



The St. Paul Police are now saying they did NOT ask for a dangerous no-knock raid in their investigation, but that the Minneapolis Police INSISTED on it anyway.



And then they shot & killed Amir Locke, an innocent Black man who was asleep, in the process. VERY INSIGHTFUL.The St. Paul Police are now saying they did NOT ask for a dangerous no-knock raid in their investigation, but that the Minneapolis Police INSISTED on it anyway. And then they shot & killed Amir Locke, an innocent Black man who was asleep, in the process. https://t.co/H3GFwMIa8j

Benjamin Dixon @BenjaminPDixon



Say this brothers name!!



Amir Locke



#AmirLocke America needs to see that Black people can’t even sleep in our apartments, wrapped comfortably in our blankets without the threat of police.Say this brothers name!!Amir Locke America needs to see that Black people can’t even sleep in our apartments, wrapped comfortably in our blankets without the threat of police. Say this brothers name!! Amir Locke #AmirLocke https://t.co/vVEz98zhOP

Ursula MPLS @UrsulaMPLS Can people not in Minneapolis see this? That a young Black man was murdered by Minneapolis police serving a “no knock” search warrant. That our mayor and our interim chief of police lied yesterday and today in a press conferences. Say his name Amir Locke Can people not in Minneapolis see this? That a young Black man was murdered by Minneapolis police serving a “no knock” search warrant. That our mayor and our interim chief of police lied yesterday and today in a press conferences. Say his name Amir Locke

Documenting MN @DocumentingMN Minneapolis Police Department murdered another person this morning. Minneapolis Police Department murdered Amir Locke Minneapolis Police Department murdered another person this morning. Minneapolis Police Department murdered Amir Locke

Kjo @kelsey_cat_lady #justiceforAmirLocke



this is directly your fault. Absolutely no changes made after George Floyd and your crocodile tears. Then you withheld info and mislead until your reelection. This blood is on your hands. Hope your vogue story helps you sleep at night. @MayorFrey this is directly your fault. Absolutely no changes made after George Floyd and your crocodile tears. Then you withheld info and mislead until your reelection. This blood is on your hands. Hope your vogue story helps you sleep at night. #justiceforAmirLocke @MayorFrey this is directly your fault. Absolutely no changes made after George Floyd and your crocodile tears. Then you withheld info and mislead until your reelection. This blood is on your hands. Hope your vogue story helps you sleep at night.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen how the Minneapolis Police Department will respond to the situation. Officer Mark Hanneman has reportedly been placed on administrative leave as per the city’s policy.

Meanwhile, Amir Locke’s family have demanded justice for their son. Activists have also asked lawmakers to charge Hanneman with murder.

