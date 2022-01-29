Who is C Blu? 16-year-old rapper charged with shooting NYPD cop walks free on bond

Camrin Williams, also known as C Blu, walked free on bond on January 27 after being charged with shooting an NYPD officer. However, the police were enraged after the rapper was released.

The artist posted his $250,000 bond after being locked up at a Brooklyn juvenile facility on gun and assault charges in shooting a 27-year-old cop in Belmont. NYPD Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch issued a statement, saying:

“If anybody wants to know why we have a crisis of violence in this city or why we’re about to bury two hero police officers, look no further than this disgraceful bail release. This individual chose to carry illegal guns twice. He chose to fight with and shoot a New York City police officer. There’s no reason to believe he won’t do the exact same thing when he’s out in the street tonight.”

Patrick Lynch also criticized judge Denis Boyle for his decision, saying that the Bronx is not safe until he is on the bench. The latter was previously slammed for being overly lenient with young defendants.

State lawmakers are also being criticized after passing bail reform measures that bar judges from setting bail on misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.

C Blu refused to talk to reporters after walking out of the Crossroads Juvenile Center in Brooklyn, although his attorney Dawn Florio said that her client will now focus on his music.

Everything known about C Blu

Camrin is a famous rapper and a member of the Reyway crew. The 16-year-old has around 20,000 subscribers on YouTube, and a few of his songs have received almost 1 million views.

Williams is also on Instagram, with only six posts, despite having 55,000 followers. He is mainly associated with gangs in his area and has a good connection with Kay Flock, who was arrested recently on charges of murder.

His name was trending on social media after reportedly shooting an NYPD officer during a fight on January 18. He pleaded not guilty to multiple weapons-related charges, and his lawyer claimed the officer shot him during the conflict.

The tussle started while the cops tried to break a disorderly group outside a Bronx department on Lorillard Palace near Third Ave.

However, this is not the first gun crime in New York City. In November 2021, two men in the Bronx exchanged gunfire in broad daylight while facing each other in the street.

Before this, Raphael Rosado was apprehended in August 2021 for shooting at police who tried to arrest him and his son, and the confrontation also led to the death of Rosado’s son. There have been several shootings in Times Square in 2021, including one where a newly-wed Marine was injured.

