Who is Yvonne Wu? NYPD cop charged with murder for shooting ex-girlfriend in Brooklyn

On Wednesday, October 13, NYPD officer Yvonne Wu shot her ex-girlfriend and her alleged new partner after learning of their relationship. The killings happened at the officer's ex-girlfriend's Bensonhurst (Brooklyn) house at around 5:00 pm.

According to the police report, Wu (31) was waiting for her ex-girlfriend Jenny Li (23) at her home. Yvonne Wu allegedly shot both Li and her potential new partner, 24-year old Jamie Liang. While Li was found in a bedroom of the house with a wound to her torso, Liang was shot in the chest and found dead on the living room floor.

Liang was hospitalized, where she was pronounced dead. However, Li is expected to survive and is currently under treatment. After shooting both women, NYPD officer Wu allegedly exited the building and confessed to the police about the shootings.

Who is Yvonne Wu, the NYPD cop who shot her ex-girlfriend?

NYPD officer Yvonne Wu (Left) and the victim Jamie Liang (Right) (Image via Daily Mail, and GoFundMe)

Yvonne Wu is an off-duty police officer who worked at the 72nd Precinct of the New York Police Department. She had joined the force five years ago. As a police officer, she also used to patrol her precinct's designated areas in the city. According to reports, Wu lives in Staten Island and previously lived with Jenny Li in Bay Ridge.

The 31-year old had been with Jenny Li for over two years and had recently separated around three weeks ago. As per New York Post's source, Yvonne Wu still hoped for them to be together in the future and may have committed the alleged murder after seeing Jenny with her new partner Jamie Liang.

NBC New York also reported that Yvonne Wu had a solid track and that a senior officer had said her annual evaluations were beyond their expectations.

What happened to NYPD Officer Yvonne Wu?

Law enforcement officers came to the rescue of Jenny Li when she called 911 after being shot. When the police reached the crime scene at Bensonhurst, they found Wu at the front of the residence. According to a New York Post source, the off-duty cop confessed everything and calmly said,

"I shot them both. The gun's inside."

Yvonne Wu was at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn as of Thursday, where medical professionals are reportedly evaluating her. While she is not expected to be injured from the ordeal, the evaluation seems to be for her current psyche, as the incident appears to have been pre-planned.

Wu is also suspected of having used her service weapon to kill Jamie Liang and the attempted murder of Jenny Li. The ballistics reports, however, are yet to be made public by the NYPD. While Wu is charged with murder, the official court date for her hearing is not yet known.

