Who was TDott Woo? Brooklyn rapper shot dead hours after signing new record deal

Brooklyn-based rapper TDott Woo was reportedly shot a few hours after rapper Nas Blixky met with a similar fate.

Before the incident, Woo was celebrating as he had signed a new deal with the Million Dollar Music record label. This made him a new member of the MDM family and one of their Instagram stories in a post that reads:

“Love to welcome @tdott_woo to the label as an official artist of MDM and the journey begins.”

According to Bronx News 12, the rapper was shot on the afternoon of February 1 in Canarsie, near the intersection of East 98th Street and Avenue L. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he died.

The news was confirmed by video director Jeremi Thi Lam who wrote on Instagram that Woo was a star who inspired many people and was loved by the kids.

TDott’s manager shared a clip from Fivio Foreign’s Big Drip music video and credited Woo for its success. The clip received around 72 million views on YouTube after its release.

Everything known about TDott Woo

TDott Woo was an up-and-coming rapper and a friend of Fivio Foreign and the late Pop Smoke. He was frequently featured in their videos and was popular for his dance moves.

The singer is best known for his first viral dance in Pop Smoke’s track, Welcome to the Party, in 2019. He used to share his moves on TikTok where he had around 5,000 followers.

The artist was also active on Instagram, with almost 79,000 followers. He released two singles, Mike Jack, in July 2021, followed by Stepp in December the same year.

Further details on Woo’s date of birth, family, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.

Rappers shot and killed in the last few months

The hip-hop community has witnessed an increase in gun violence in the last two years. Several talented rappers have been shot and killed in different situations and the reasons in some cases are still a mystery.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed in the Hollywood Hills in February 2020. Multiple people were later arrested for his murder by the Los Angeles Police Department, including two juveniles.

A detective investigating the case said the teens who killed him wanted to steal the rapper’s diamond-studded Rolex. They also aimed to steal his Cuban link chain.

New York-based Nas Blixky was also reportedly shot in the head. Blixky had announced the release of his new mixtape before his death.

The increase in the death of rappers has increased the public's concern, and it remains to be seen how the authorities are going to ensure their safety.

