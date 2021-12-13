SEVENTEEN’s Woozi to reportedly mark his solo debut with a mixtape

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, known for his incredible talent in singing, rapping, dancing, song-writing and producing, will finally be marking his solo debut, according to Korean news outlet Star News. The all-rounder idol, who feels his studio is more comfortable than his dorm because he loves creating songs, will be releasing his mixtape sometime in January 2022.
CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s fandom) are naturally excited by this sudden news. Woozi has been a monumental part of the self-produced and multiple million seller K-pop group’s discography for six long years.
Fans react to SEVENTEEN Woozi’s debut mixtape announcement
Talented songwriter-producer Woozi will be gifting fans with his solo debut as a great start to the new year. The idol recently became the youngest recipient of the Best Producer award at the Asia Artist Awards 2021. The 26-year-old (Korean age) idol is often labeled as a “Genius Producer” by audiences and critics alike.
On December 13, Star News reported that SEVENTEEN’s Woozi would be releasing his solo debut mixtape in January 2022. The idol has been writing and producing multiple songs for SEVENTEEN as part of the main producer duo in the group and is also the vocal unit’s leader.
With his solo mixtape, Woozi is expected to showcase a new side of himself. Considering that he doesn’t have to polish and tweak his music to suit the personality of SEVENTEEN, Woozi can finally reveal his own artistic talent by releasing records that reflect his persona as a musical genius.
At the Asia Artist Awards (AAA), Woozi was mentioned alongside the biggest K-pop names like HYBE’s Bang Si Hyuk, Zico, and Pdogg, clearly showcasing his relentless passion and music sensibilities as a young producer. He shyly thanked everyone for the support in his acceptance speech, saying,
“I am overwhelmed and wonder if I deserve to receive an award with such a big title when I’m only 26 years old.”
Lending support to their talented member, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi remarked from the audience that he’s “not young,” playfully digging at his age.
There has been no official confirmation of how many tracks the mixtape will hold, including its name and overall theme. As Woozi has previously collaborated with multiple artists, there is definitely a good chance of collaborations in his upcoming album.
Woozi’s mixtape might even be a part of SEVENTEEN’s concept of The Thirteen Tapes, which began with Hoshi’s mixtape Spider in April earlier this year. The title The Thirteen Tapes implies that all thirteen members will be releasing their own solo projects in the future. With two down, fans now await announcements of the remaining eleven solo debuts.