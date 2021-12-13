SEVENTEEN’s Woozi to reportedly mark his solo debut with a mixtape

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, known for his incredible talent in singing, rapping, dancing, song-writing and producing, will finally be marking his solo debut, according to Korean news outlet Star News. The all-rounder idol, who feels his studio is more comfortable than his dorm because he loves creating songs, will be releasing his mixtape sometime in January 2022.

CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s fandom) are naturally excited by this sudden news. Woozi has been a monumental part of the self-produced and multiple million seller K-pop group’s discography for six long years.

Fans react to SEVENTEEN Woozi’s debut mixtape announcement

Talented songwriter-producer Woozi will be gifting fans with his solo debut as a great start to the new year. The idol recently became the youngest recipient of the Best Producer award at the Asia Artist Awards 2021. The 26-year-old (Korean age) idol is often labeled as a “Genius Producer” by audiences and critics alike.

On December 13, Star News reported that SEVENTEEN’s Woozi would be releasing his solo debut mixtape in January 2022. The idol has been writing and producing multiple songs for SEVENTEEN as part of the main producer duo in the group and is also the vocal unit’s leader.

With his solo mixtape, Woozi is expected to showcase a new side of himself. Considering that he doesn’t have to polish and tweak his music to suit the personality of SEVENTEEN, Woozi can finally reveal his own artistic talent by releasing records that reflect his persona as a musical genius.

ً @lunehoon no coz they started the thirteen tapes with hoshi and spider, then there's a news about woozi having his own mixtape for next year, and cheol said he's working really hard for his solo too.....



mi원우지🎼 @miwon17_

💎it's my wish for jihoon to release a new solo song

🍚(Laughs) ok great

💎I'll be waiting

🍚Ok then I'll surely try my best✊

#우지 Op just yesterday💎it's my wish for jihoon to release a new solo song🍚(Laughs) ok great💎I'll be waiting🍚Ok then I'll surely try my best✊ Op just yesterday💎it's my wish for jihoon to release a new solo song🍚(Laughs) ok great💎I'll be waiting🍚Ok then I'll surely try my best✊#우지 https://t.co/YCKim6hMMa

hien 🍯 @viethoshi

remember when woozi’s unreleased solo ‘what kind of future (어떤미래)’ went viral in korea and even topped melon real time search at one point…i’m so excited to see what he’ll drop for his official solo mixtape in january 2022 :’) @pledis_17 remember when woozi’s unreleased solo ‘what kind of future (어떤미래)’ went viral in korea and even topped melon real time search at one point…i’m so excited to see what he’ll drop for his official solo mixtape in january 2022 :’) @pledis_17 https://t.co/K52iWlAN5S

mi원우지🎼 @miwon17_ What kind of future trending in s.korea rn after news of Woozi's 1st solo mixtape.. What kind of future trending in s.korea rn after news of Woozi's 1st solo mixtape.. https://t.co/LteIwPa745

woozi best producer @mi_woo17 Yes hello stan twitter, the man here going through 5 divorces in 1 song, is releasing his first solo mixtape in January showing a new side of himself. You have less than a month to stan

Yes hello stan twitter, the man here going through 5 divorces in 1 song, is releasing his first solo mixtape in January showing a new side of himself. You have less than a month to stanhttps://t.co/bbDaWgcrKu

At the Asia Artist Awards (AAA), Woozi was mentioned alongside the biggest K-pop names like HYBE’s Bang Si Hyuk, Zico, and Pdogg, clearly showcasing his relentless passion and music sensibilities as a young producer. He shyly thanked everyone for the support in his acceptance speech, saying,

“I am overwhelmed and wonder if I deserve to receive an award with such a big title when I’m only 26 years old.”

Lending support to their talented member, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi remarked from the audience that he’s “not young,” playfully digging at his age.

april @wonscream hoshi was screaming “you’re not young” out loud when woozi was giving his acceptance speech for winning the best producer award. it’s so funny yet heart-warming

hoshi was screaming “you’re not young” out loud when woozi was giving his acceptance speech for winning the best producer award. it’s so funny yet heart-warminghttps://t.co/qAFgjh85Uz

dkz @dkzones dk and cheol’s second-hand embarassment after hoshi shouted at woozi during his acceptance speech for best producer HJFJRF dk and cheol’s second-hand embarassment after hoshi shouted at woozi during his acceptance speech for best producer HJFJRF https://t.co/Oz36DHohMz

There has been no official confirmation of how many tracks the mixtape will hold, including its name and overall theme. As Woozi has previously collaborated with multiple artists, there is definitely a good chance of collaborations in his upcoming album.

gwen @junghanisms 13 tapes actually one member per year that's crazy 13 tapes actually one member per year that's crazy

Woozi’s mixtape might even be a part of SEVENTEEN’s concept of The Thirteen Tapes, which began with Hoshi’s mixtape Spider in April earlier this year. The title The Thirteen Tapes implies that all thirteen members will be releasing their own solo projects in the future. With two down, fans now await announcements of the remaining eleven solo debuts.

