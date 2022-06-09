SBS confirms that Taxi Driver 2 is slated to premiere in 2023

On June 9, SBS confirmed that the Friday-Saturday drama, Taxi Driver, is all set to return for a second season sometime in early 2023.

The lead cast members Lee Je-hoon, Pyo Ye-jin, Kim Eui-sung, Jang Hyuk-jin and Bae Yoo-ram have confirmed their appearances in the show as well.

Taxi Driver is all set to return with a new season in early 2023

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Taxi Driver follows the story of the vigilante taxi driving group “Rainbow Transporation Team” who help people wronged by others, and aim to cleanse crime from the city. Constantly on the run from the law, this “Blue-bird” team, in their pursuit of justice, seeks out criminals who go unpunished by the law, and then aims to exact revenge for the oppressed.

The first season of the show was a huge success, achieving high average viewership ratings of 16 per cent, and received heaps of praise from viewers.

Lee Je-hoon will reprise his role as Kim Do-gi - a character who decided to pursue the path of justice after witnessing his mother being brutally murdered.

Pyo Ye-jin will also return as the skilled hacker Ahn Go-eun who starts working for Rainbow Taxi Company, after her elder sister dies by suicide.

Unfortunately, Esom’s agency - Artist Company - shared that the actress will not be joining the second season of the flagship show due to difficulty in coordinating her schedule.

The official script reading for Taxi Driver 2 will commence on June 12

Following the confirmation, most of the lead cast members will be attending the official script reading session for the second season of the show, scheduled to take place on June 12.

The highly anticipated Taxi Driver 2 will be joining the slew of K-dramas airing in 2023.

In addition to the powerful cast and a compelling storyline, Taxi Driver 2 also covers pertinent social evils like bullying, assault and harassment.

The production team shared:

“We are fully prepared to present a more fun and in-depth Season 2 so that we can repay you for your love for Season 1. We will come back with an exciting drama where you can check the true value of a caper story. Please show ‘Taxi Driver 2’ lots of interest and anticipation.”

Recently, rumours of Taxi Driver 2 star Lee Je-hoon allegedly being in a relationship with Heart Signal 3’s cast member Park Ji-hyun, had started circulating online.

The rumours went on to state that the actors were planning to get married and even visited a wedding hall to make reservations for the same.

Following this, Lee Je-hoon’s agency COMPANY ON, released an official statement that firmly denied the rumours, calling them “groundless”. The agency also announced plans to take strong legal action against those were behind the propagation of such rumours.

