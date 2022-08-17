WATCH: Video shows robber being tackled by Raffallo's Pizza owner after attacking elderly man

A Los Angeles-based restaurant owner is being lauded for taking down a robber outside Raffallo's Pizza and restraining him until authorities arrived. Security footage of the incident shows the good Samaritan chasing the accused after he stole from one of the patrons at the eatery.

The video soon went viral after it was heavily shared on Reddit, YouTube and Instagram. Many internet users commended the restaurant owner for being quick on his feet.

In the video, the attacker can be seen walking casually into the restaurant and landing a hard blow on an elderly diner at Raffallo’s Pizza in Hollywood.The robber then takes money from the victim and walks out of Raffallo's Pizza.

However, the accused was unaware that Tim Ratcliff, the restaurant owner, was right behind him. Tim Ratcliff, owner of the Hollywood Shin restaurant, commented on the incident:

"He hit the elderly gentleman right in the face and knocked him over. He took his cell phone, he took his wallet, and then he started running away."

Pescatore @JoshPescatore @nypost Props to the woman putting the boots to him too 🤣 @nypost Props to the woman putting the boots to him too 🤣

About a minute, other people on the street outside Raffallo's Pizza, including a woman, also tried to hold the robber down with her shoe.

Raffallo's Pizza incident: Restaurant owner thwarts a robber's plans

As per reports, Ratcliff was seated not too far away from the victim. As soon as he witnessed the attack, he immediately began running after the attacker. Security cameras at Raffallo's Pizza captured the entire incident, including the part that took place on the streets.

Ratcliff, who was punched by the robber while the former tried to restrain him, said, "He ruined my glasses. They’re destroyed."

He added:

"He was actually trying to bite me a whole bunch of times."

Ratcliff even warned the accused to stop biting him. The assailant's belongings also fell on the streets outside Raffallo's Pizza as a result of the tussle. One of the women who was helping Ratcliff began kicking the thief. Reportedly, Ratcliff restrained the attacker for about 10 minutes until cops arrived.

Police have identified the concerned individual as 28-year-old Michael Austin Dona. Dona has been charged with felony robbery by the authorities who arrested him.

Ratcliff, who was hailed as a hero after the video went viral, said he would intervene again. He remarked:

"I would do it again. I’m tired of things happening that shouldn’t happen, and the easiest thing I can say is there’s more of us than there are of them. If we team up, then it’s going to be fine."

Meanwhile, the elderly patron, who was attacked at Raffallo's Pizza, is believed to be in his 70s. Following the assault, he was rushed to a hospital. He has since recovered and has been released from the hospital.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal