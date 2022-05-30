What happened to El Primo de Jincho? Puerto Rican influencer reportedly dies in Yamaha Raptor 700 accident 

Puerto Rican influencer popularly known as El Primo de Jincho has passed away. The internet figure was reportedly testing a Yamaha Raptor 700, when he allegedly hit a bus on a four-track road in Philadelphia. According to We Publish News, the incident took place on Saturday.

On Sunday, artist Maco la Leyenda took to his social media accounts asking others to pray for the influencer as he was intubated. Following El primo de Jincho’s death, the artist took to social media, confirming his passing. In the post, he wrote:

“I will always remember you. You were and always will be my brother. We had so many plans together, but now you’re with daddy God. He flies high, my king. Love you. I can’t believe it.”

The social media influencer was best known for his Instagram and TikTok content. He had amassed over 165k followers on Instagram. His bio read- “FREE PELOTERO.”

Everything to know about El Primo de Jincho's rapper cousin El Jincho La Gente Fuerte

Though El Primo de Jincho has gained a sizeable following of his own, he is not as well-known as his cousin El Jincho La Gente Fuerto who rose to prominence with his song Pedrito Pica Piedras. The song's official video has amassed over 21 million views on YouTube.

Prior to becoming an internet sensation, the Madrid-born singer was known to be a good student and a flourishing entertainer in the Orcasitas working community. In an interview with News Random, he described himself as a “humble, real, a little crazy” person.

Though El Jincho La Gente Fuerte is a well-known celebrity, it seems like he often used to get into trouble with the police. He said in an earlier interview:

“I have been arrested many times. Many. And, perhaps for that very reason. I know how they were treated and how they were. Some rats, some pigs. Abusers. Real. And clearly, criminals. It’s me, not my mother or my sister. So why do they disrespect me when they come to visit me in prison? They want to search them, search them… as if they were going to do something illegal. They didn’t respect me. All the policemen treat me the same way they treat all criminals.”

In the past, the singer was arrested for robbery and illegal retention as well. He admitted to holding a man illegally and getting caught by the police.

However, since discovering his knack for music, he has been dedicated to his craft. He said in an interview:

“I am a thief. But now I’m a rapper, an artist. I don’t know the crime. When they showed me a new anti-crime device, I don’t know anymore. Now I know the microphone.”

The musician has since spoken about his experience of living a tough life through his music. In his song Una Vela from Intoxicados, the rapper sang about drugs, the police and living in financially troubled times.

El Jincho La Gente Fuerte had not put up a statement about El primo de Jincho's death at the time of writing this article.

