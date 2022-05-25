What happened to Oscar Brown? Nigerian TikTok star reportedly dies after being poisoned by friend 

Social media users are mourning the loss of famous Nigerian TikTok star Oscar Brown. On Monday, May 23, the influencer reportedly died in Asaba, Delta State. According to the content creator's friends, he died after being poisoned by his former friend.

Following Oscar Brown's death, his family and friends took to social media to make the announcement. A relative of the TikToker took to Facebook, announcing:

“With sorrow in our heart we the family of EBUKA popular know as Oscar Brown painful announce the pass on of our brother and son, who died on 23rd of May 2022, after been poisoned by someone”.

The post also read that those who would like to attain information about burial arrangements can contact 09090475312 on Whatsapp. The post ended with :

"Please your support is needed...."

Sources claim that this is not the first time the influencer has been poisoned.

Exploring the multiple times Oscar Brown has been poisoned

Kemi Filani reported that they received information from Brown's friend, who claimed that this is not the first time the influencer has been poisoned. The first attempt proved unsuccessful. However, the third took his life.

Following Oscar Brown's second poisoning, he was reportedly hospitalized. This supposedly took place at an event Brown was attending.

Brown's friend said that this was the third time he had been poisoned in three years.

Before his passing, he reportedly sent a message to his friend from the hospital bed which read:

"I just got poisoned again. It seems my enemies are using me to rehearse (their powers). This time, I wasn’t poisoned in the village. I was poisoned in Abuja last week at an entertainment event. I really cannot explain how I was poisoned because it was a gathering of people, though it was not a big event."

He continued:

"I am recuperating although I have neither worked out nor driven since I got ill. However, I intend to take a walk this (Friday) evening, because I am hopeful that I would get better. I am eating well now, and I’m prepared to go back on set any moment from now."

Unfortunately, the TikToker did not survive the poisoning. Kemi Filani shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message they had obtained from an unidentified person, which confirmed his death. The message was written by "My Manager T." It read:

"With deep sadness I announce the passing of Oscar Brown who was poisoned again but didn't survive. The last time I spoke to him, he said he was recovering only to hear again and confirm he's gone to rest finally. May his Soul RIP. Be safe out there and be careful of the things you get involved in. Also be prayful. It is well."

Fan Tributes

Reacting to the unfortunate news, his fans took to social media to pay tribute. A few tweets read:

Emmanuel Obilor @EmmanuelObilor6



How can a friend poison a friend twice?

RIP Oscar Brown It's so painful how you have to be careful about the people you should rely on and trust.How can a friend poison a friend twice?RIP Oscar Brown It's so painful how you have to be careful about the people you should rely on and trust.How can a friend poison a friend twice?RIP Oscar Brown 🙏 😢

Peng Man ⚡️ @pengmanmodel A popular tiktoker who was also my friend just died.



He was poisoned by a close friend. This isn’t the first time he’s been poisoned, but this time he succumbed to death.



Be careful who you let in your circle! The heart of man is wicked!



Rest In Peace Oscar Brown! 🕊 A popular tiktoker who was also my friend just died. He was poisoned by a close friend. This isn’t the first time he’s been poisoned, but this time he succumbed to death. Be careful who you let in your circle! The heart of man is wicked! Rest In Peace Oscar Brown! 🕊

Snaxblaq_eMv 30BG🔫 @snaxblaq rest on legend Oscar brown was poisoned last year and survived it, he was poisoned again recently and is dead, Y'all be careful out there, fake friends everywhere, R.I.P Oscarbrownrest on legend Oscar brown was poisoned last year and survived it, he was poisoned again recently and is dead, Y'all be careful out there, fake friends everywhere, R.I.P Oscarbrown 😭💔😢 rest on legend https://t.co/Zs8fUGtFCg

Odogwu Frankie🇳🇬⚓️⚓️💛💛 @frankoudechukwu Ebuka!!! rest In Peace bro…Sorters international Sabin gari Kano!!! Lost a brother!!!! Friends!!!! Envy!!!!! And Oscar brown is deadEbuka!!!rest In Peace bro…Sorters international Sabin gari Kano!!! Lost a brother!!!! Friends!!!! Envy!!!!! And Oscar brown is dead😭😭😭😭Ebuka!!!😭😭😭😭rest In Peace bro…Sorters international Sabin gari Kano!!! Lost a brother!!!! Friends!!!! Envy!!!!!😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Y8cK1htCHi

Gift 🖤 @Giftama_ 🏻 A friend allegedly poisoned that Tiktoker, Oscar Brown to death. This is part of the reasons I don’t hesitate to cut off friends who start moving like witches. Abeg A friend allegedly poisoned that Tiktoker, Oscar Brown to death. This is part of the reasons I don’t hesitate to cut off friends who start moving like witches. Abeg 🙏🏻

DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 @drpenking A handsome guy. A successful content creator. Said to have been poisoned by his best friend. The heart of men is desperately wicked

RIP Oscar Brown A handsome guy. A successful content creator. Said to have been poisoned by his best friend. The heart of men is desperately wicked RIP Oscar Brown https://t.co/uvTKJCxzId

lilian🦋 @staycia_ if the friendship don taya you,leave the person alone!Friendship is not a do or die affair naw Most of y’all don’t have conscience🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️R.I.P Oscar brown I don’t see a reason to poison or try to kill your own friendif the friendship don taya you,leave the person alone!Friendship is not a do or die affair nawMost of y’all don’t have conscience🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️R.I.P Oscar brown I don’t see a reason to poison or try to kill your own friend😫if the friendship don taya you,leave the person alone!Friendship is not a do or die affair naw😭Most of y’all don’t have conscience🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️R.I.P Oscar brown😓

🌼IJEOMA🌼 @aijaeyy Please if as a friend you begin to envy me, kindly cut me off! Please don’t kill me for my loved ones no matter the reason…

What will make a ‘friend’ poison a friend twice? Twice!

RIP Oscarbrown🤦🏽‍♀️ Please if as a friend you begin to envy me, kindly cut me off! Please don’t kill me for my loved ones no matter the reason…What will make a ‘friend’ poison a friend twice? Twice! RIP Oscarbrown🤦🏽‍♀️

No other information regarding Brown's death has been made public. Official statements by law enforcement have not been revealed either.

