What happened to Oscar Brown? Nigerian TikTok star reportedly dies after being poisoned by friend 

Social media users are mourning the loss of famous Nigerian TikTok star Oscar Brown. On Monday, May 23, the influencer reportedly died in Asaba, Delta State. According to the content creator's friends, he died after being poisoned by his former friend.
Following Oscar Brown's death, his family and friends took to social media to make the announcement. A relative of the TikToker took to Facebook, announcing:
“With sorrow in our heart we the family of EBUKA popular know as Oscar Brown painful announce the pass on of our brother and son, who died on 23rd of May 2022, after been poisoned by someone”.
The post also read that those who would like to attain information about burial arrangements can contact 09090475312 on Whatsapp. The post ended with :
"Please your support is needed...."
Sources claim that this is not the first time the influencer has been poisoned.
Exploring the multiple times Oscar Brown has been poisoned
Kemi Filani reported that they received information from Brown's friend, who claimed that this is not the first time the influencer has been poisoned. The first attempt proved unsuccessful. However, the third took his life.
Following Oscar Brown's second poisoning, he was reportedly hospitalized. This supposedly took place at an event Brown was attending.
Brown's friend said that this was the third time he had been poisoned in three years.
Before his passing, he reportedly sent a message to his friend from the hospital bed which read:
"I just got poisoned again. It seems my enemies are using me to rehearse (their powers). This time, I wasn’t poisoned in the village. I was poisoned in Abuja last week at an entertainment event. I really cannot explain how I was poisoned because it was a gathering of people, though it was not a big event."
He continued:
"I am recuperating although I have neither worked out nor driven since I got ill. However, I intend to take a walk this (Friday) evening, because I am hopeful that I would get better. I am eating well now, and I’m prepared to go back on set any moment from now."
Unfortunately, the TikToker did not survive the poisoning. Kemi Filani shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message they had obtained from an unidentified person, which confirmed his death. The message was written by "My Manager T." It read:
"With deep sadness I announce the passing of Oscar Brown who was poisoned again but didn't survive. The last time I spoke to him, he said he was recovering only to hear again and confirm he's gone to rest finally. May his Soul RIP. Be safe out there and be careful of the things you get involved in. Also be prayful. It is well."
Fan Tributes
Reacting to the unfortunate news, his fans took to social media to pay tribute. A few tweets read:
No other information regarding Brown's death has been made public. Official statements by law enforcement have not been revealed either.