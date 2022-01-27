Leonardo Gil accident: GoFundMe page raises more than $10,000 after popular TikTok doctor dies

TikTok’s famous doctor Leonardo Gil has passed away. The hospital worker tragically died in a hit-and-run crash. On Wednesday, his aunt Katiuska Fernandez told 7News that her nephew was riding a motorcycle on his way home from the Hialeah Hospital, where he worked. Around 9:30 pm along LeJeune Road, Hialeah, Florida, the incident reportedly took place.

Shirley Martell, the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, confirmed the news of his death. She confirmed the news on January 26 in a Facebook statement which read:

“My heart is simply broken….. you were so much to so many….the smile and the face of our workplace. What a huge void we will all feel without your joy, energy, making us run for your long softball hits, and for being the best Grinch EVER!! Gone but not forgotten….. RIP friend, you did good”

The doctor was 34 years old at the time of his death. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital following the accident.

How old was Leonardo Gil?

The 34-year-old had amassed over 99k followers on TikTok along with 961.7k likes. He often uploaded content giving medical advice. Fans adored his witty responses. He began uploading content to the video-sharing platform in July 2020.

Gil began working as a janitor at the Hialeah Hospital after immigrating from Cuba. He went on to become a patient transporter and eventually an Endoscopy Technician.

Speaking about her nephew’s character, Fernandez said:

“He’s a good father, good son, good nephew, good friend, good worker. Everybody knows he’s going to say something good.”

Valid News Today @ValidNewsToday



Today, TikTok users are shock while some still don't believe that the famous TikTok doctor Leonardo Gil had passed away.



He reportedly passed away on January 26, 2022 and as.of



validnewstoday.com/tiktok-doctor-… TIKTOK DOCTOR LEONARDO GIL’S SUDDEN DEATH SHOCKS FANSToday, TikTok users are shock while some still don't believe that the famous TikTok doctor Leonardo Gil had passed away.He reportedly passed away on January 26, 2022 and as.of #DoctorLEONARDOGIL TIKTOK DOCTOR LEONARDO GIL’S SUDDEN DEATH SHOCKS FANSToday, TikTok users are shock while some still don't believe that the famous TikTok doctor Leonardo Gil had passed away.He reportedly passed away on January 26, 2022 and as.of #DoctorLEONARDOGILvalidnewstoday.com/tiktok-doctor-… https://t.co/0Sgt1wCrkG

Katiuska Fernandez remains hopeful of finding the person behind the hit-and-run. She asked people to contact the police if they witnessed the accident.

“Please, I want to tell everybody, if somebody saw something, please call the police.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Leonardo Gil’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral arrangements. The page had raised over $10,330 at the time of writing this article. Susan Chediack made the highest donation of $500.

Edited by Srijan Sen