Who was Devan Nicole Elayda? Fresno State student and TikTok star killed in fatal hit-and-run

Devan Nicole Elayda, a 23-year-old student and TikToker from Fresno, was reportedly killed in a hit-and-run incident near Cedar Avenue in the early hours of Saturday, on 27 November 2021.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman was driving down Highway 180 when she decided to exchange seats with a fellow passenger. As she stepped out of the vehicle in the central median of the highway, a silver 2017-2020 Lexus IS crashed into Nicole, killing her in the process.

Officials said the driver did not stop to offer medical help to the victim and immediately fled the scene of the accident. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate Nicole but pronounced her dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, authorities are currently looking for the Lexus IS and its owner. The vehicle was reportedly damaged on the side of the front bumper, fender area and hood. Any individual with information on the vehicle has been asked to contact the California Highway Patrol or Valley Crime Stoppers.

Everything to know about Devan Nicole Elayda

Devan Nicole Elayda was a college student and TikTok star (Image via Instagram/nicolelayda)

Devan Nicole Elayda was a 23-year-old college student, content creator, fashion and beauty influencer based in Fresno State. She was well-known in the TikTok community and amassed more than 50K followers on the platform.

She also gained nearly 5K followers on Instagram and often posted pictures from her fashion photoshoots and daily life. According to her Collabstr profile, Nicole described herself as an “aspiring influencer”:

"I am an aspiring influencer who loves beauty and fashion. I’d love to try out new products as well as help companies gain more customers. I hope I can be the right fit for you."

The content creator was also the co-owner of a clothing brand called 344. The news of Devan Nicole Elayda’s tragic passing left her friends shocked and deeply saddened. Fellow TikTok star Santiago Albarran remembered his late friend as bubbly and warm. He told Your Central Valley that his memories with Nicole left him heartbroken:

“It was a really fun event, I had never been to a club in Fresno that was my first time, and she was really welcoming. She was really bubbly, I remember her coming up to me and she automatically just hugged me. I was just reflecting on it for a good while I was just sitting there just thinking about it, thinking about her, and I just, I went back to the picture that she posted of us and it just really broke my heart.”

Nicole’s close friends Berenice Zuniga and Serena Marquez told the outlet that she had a “captivating energy” and always cheered up those around her:

“She could light the whole room up by just walking in. Her energy was captivating. She was understanding and was there whenever you needed her. She’d cheer you up if you had a bad day. She was such a sweet soul that everyone loved to be around”

Devan Nicole Elayda posted her final picture on Instagram just a day before her passing. She was seen posing with a friend at the Audiotistic Music Festival in the Bay Area, California. The youngster will certainly be missed by her family, friends and fans.

