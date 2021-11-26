Who was Derrion Dmuney Childs? Memphis comedian reportedly killed after joking about Young Dolph's murder

Comedian Derrion Dmuney Childs recently passed away. Reports of his death went viral on November 25 and several people were seen posting tributes on his social media accounts.

However, the news was first reported by Say Cheese TV. They mentioned that the comedian died after reportedly making fun of rapper Young Dolph’s death online. However, the news has not been officially confirmed as of the moment.

It was reported that he was being trolled online after making light of Young Dolph's death.

He was allegedly killed on the road and eyewitnesses said that he was shot with assault rifles and a few more people were also injured. The cops have not yet arrested anyone. The comedian was said to be around 20 to 25 years old.

Meanwhile, cops have revealed some information about two recent incidents of shooting. The first one happened at a gas station on November 23 where a male was admitted to the hospital, and later died from his injuries.

Another person was shot at the same site on the morning of November 25. The shooting incidents may or may not be related to the death of Derrion Dmuney Childs.

Everything to know about Derrion Dmuney Childs

Derrion Dmuney Childs with one of his friends (Image via dmuney_stacks/Instagram)

Also known as Derrion Childs, he hailed from Memphis. Derrion was an associate of Yo Gotti and active on Instagram with around 16,000 followers. His relationship status is unknown and even his social media posts did not indicate that he was dating or in love with someone.

Since Derrion does not have a Wikipedia page, details related to his education and family are currently unavailable. His net worth is also unknown, although it is assumed that he has made a lot of wealth from being a career comedian.

Derrion Dmuney Childs spent most of his time with the people closest to him and created parody recordings. Although his death has been said to be a result of him joking about Young Dolph’s death, the news is yet to be officially confirmed by the authorities.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan