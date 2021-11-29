'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Season 2 Episode 9 review: Jennifer's true colors revealed, major character death

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 9 was so very action-packed that more may have happened in this one episode than all of Season 1. Gone is the glacial pace that the show suffered from in the first season.

Titled Death and The Dead, Episode 9 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond also marks the death of Percy (Ted Sutherland). He dies in an escape attempt from the CRM facility. It would have been interesting to see the long-term ramifications of his death on Iris (his love interest, Aliyah Royale) and the rest of the group, but there's just one episode remaining in the series!

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 9 may be that Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) now knows Jennifer's (Annet Mahendru's) true intentions. And yes, she's firmly on the side of the good guys.

All of the cards are finally on the table as viewers gear up for a massive season finale.

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Season 2 Episode 9: A setup for the grand series finale

The final minutes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 9 are very interesting indeed. On the one hand, there's an emotional reunion between the four young adults that started the journey: Iris, Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston). Everything appears to have come full circle.

On the other hand, Jennifer or Huck is reunited with Dennis (Maximilian Osinski), who may not be as dead as we assumed in our previous review (oops). And she has found the location of the poison gas that is likely to be blown up in the final episode.

TWDWorldBeyond @TWDWorldBeyond



Only two episodes left of The group and the CRM continue to clash, who will make it out alive?Only two episodes left of #TWDWorldBeyond . Don’t miss a new episode this Sunday or stream it now with @AMCPlus The group and the CRM continue to clash, who will make it out alive? Only two episodes left of #TWDWorldBeyond. Don’t miss a new episode this Sunday or stream it now with @AMCPlus. https://t.co/1B1TneDjCK

The most terrifying aspect of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 9 has to be just how justified Jadis believes the actions of the CRM are. Because their projections predicted that The Campus Colony and Omaha were headed for disaster, their death was "sped up," so to speak!

If there was any doubt about the CRM not being "good people", there is no sense of ambiguity anymore.

Everything is lined up for a grand series finale, which should be fantastic!

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With or without Rick Grimes.

Edited by Siddharth Satish