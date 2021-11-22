The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 8 review- 2 major character deaths, the end of a community  

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 8 proves why the newest addition to the franchise may have just become the most eagerly-anticipated show in the catalog.

With only two episodes remaining, the action is in full swing. The protagonists and antagonists finally get a clear definition, with Huck (Annet Mahendru) in the middle, playing both sides.

Gone is the safety net that the show relied on through season 1. Two major characters are killed off in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 8.

One of them is Dennis (Maximilian Osinski) just as we were warming up to him. The other, is Brody (Lee Spencer), a turncoat from The Perimeter who was dissatisfied with how Indira was running things. He meets his end thanks to Huck, who's by far the most interesting character in the show.

The good news is that The Bennetts escape in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 8. However, they do abduct Mason (Will Meyers).

They're going to use him as bait considering he's the son of Major General Beale, one of the highest-ranking CRM officers. This show is not messing around at this point.

Unfortunately, Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) ordered the extermination of The Perimeter, the residence of Indira (Anna Khaja) and her merry folk. While the plans don't go according to well...plan, it does seem like post the The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 8, the community will be on the run.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 8 - Will mother and daughter work together going forward?

Clearly Jadis is unhappy with the deal that Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) had made with Indira without her knowledge. Does this mean that she too will become one of the CRM's targets going forward?

If so, it means that mother and daughter (Jenniffer/Huck/What have you) could team up to take down the CRM.

It's all building up to a boiling point, the kettle has begun to simmer, and if you had decided to stop watching the show, The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 8 is a good reason why you should resume.

The show suffered from a first season that ambled at a zombie's pace, but the second season is an entirely different story.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan