What did Candace Owens say? Trans controversy explained as Conservative influencer's remarks on Uvalde shooter's identity spark online backlash   

Candace Owens recently landed in hot waters after making some controversial comments about the trans community in reference to Uvalde elementary school shooter Salvador Ramos’ identity.

On May 24, 18-year-old Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Texas, killing nearly 19 children and two adults. The gunman was later shot dead during a standoff with law enforcement authorities.

Shortly after the incident, unconfirmed rumors about the shooter being an immigrant and identifying as trans made the rounds on social media. It was later revealed that images of two other transgender women were being circulated online as an alleged photo of Ramos to spread rumors that the shooter belonged to the community.

Conservative influencer Candace Owens also took to Twitter to make similar claims and said that Ramos’ style of “cross-dressing” proved that he was “mentally disturbed” and capable of carrying out the shootout.

In the wake of the Texas Robb Elementary School shooting, Candace Owens took to Twitter to discuss the identity of deceased shooter Salvador Ramos. She wrote that people should have been aware of the signs of mental illness in the teenager by looking at his dressing style:

“What drives an 18-year-old to murder innocent children? I don’t know. But judging by the photos of him crossing dressing, we can assume there were plenty of signs that he was mentally disturbed and abused by adults in his life. Societal cowardice ignored those plenty of signs.”

The commentator then shared two images showing male pregnancy and body positivity, and claimed that the “root cause” behind any tragedy is present in society. She referred to the images as symbols of “mental illness” surrounding people on a daily basis:

Owens then referenced Ramos’ alleged cross-dressing photos and mentioned that an adult man dressing up like a female is a “glaring symbol of mental disease.” She then claimed that all children are at risk because adults are refusing to acknowledge such mental health issues:

As Owens’ comments sparked immediate controversy online, she clarified that she never shared the fake photo that attempted to present Ramos as a trans woman:

“I never once shared any fake photo of the shooter. This is an entirely made up storyline. Instead, people keep sharing a fake photo and insisting it’s the one I’m referencing in an effort to restrict my discussion about mental illness & the dangerous rise of gender ideology.”

The influencer then claimed that the photo she referred to about the Texas shooter wearing female clothes has not been debunked by the media, but instead “conflated with the obvious internet hoax” pictures showing a “guy in a skirt in front of a trans flag.”

Twitter reacts to Candace Owens' comments on Texas shooter

Netizens called out Candace Owens for cross-dressing remarks in reference to Texas school shooter (Image via Getty Images)

The heartbreaking Texas school shooting tragedy left social media users completely devastated, and many took to online platforms to mourn the loss of the innocent victims. Meanwhile, unconfirmed rumors about the deceased gunman being trans and an immigrant sparked a major online debate.

As political commentator Candace Owens weighed in on the issue and shared some controversial comments about the shooter’s alleged cross-dressing photos as signs of mental illness, several people took to Twitter to react to her opinion:

Bill Prady 🇺🇦 @billprady



She referenced them. She perpetuated a lie, started on 4chan, that the shooter was trans.



She spread a cruel lie, and her tweet spreading that lie is still up.



As reactions continued to pour in online, Georgia-based transwoman Sam claimed that Reddit users commented on a photo she shared three months ago and told her the images were being shared on social media as an alleged photo of the Texas shooter.

Sam reportedly told NBC that the photos were taken from her personal Instagram page and that she faced threats and harassment as a result of the online circulation. Meanwhile, there has been no actual evidence to prove that Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos belonged to the trans community.

