Was Salvador Ramos a US citizen? Texas school shooting gunman's identity sparks immigrant controversy online

On May 24, Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old gunman, carried out a massive shootout at the Texas Robb Elementary School, killing two adults and at least 19 children. The gunman was reportedly shot dead during an altercation with law enforcement authorities following the rampage.

Shortly after the incident, Twitter user @codeofvets posted a tweet speculating about the gunman being an alleged undocumented US immigrant. They wrote:

“Pray for the victims, families and community. The killer was Salvador Ramos 18 years old. Did he cross the border illegally? Our nation has a serious national security crisis evolving. God help us.”

Lavern Spicer, the Republican candidate for Florida’s 24th Congressional District, also attempted to make a similar claim, saying:

“14 children and 1 teacher are dead in a Texas Elementary School shooting. ON ELECTION DAY. “In UVALDE, Texas which is a known illegal border crossing site. Need I say more?”

Former NYPD officer and verified Twitter user John Cardillo also called Ramos an “illegal alien” and claimed he was being chased by Border Patrol prior to the shootout:

John Cardillo @johncardillo If initial reports are accurate and this mass murderer of children was an illegal alien who was being chased by the Border Patrol, Democrats should never again be allowed to hold an elected office in the United States. If initial reports are accurate and this mass murderer of children was an illegal alien who was being chased by the Border Patrol, Democrats should never again be allowed to hold an elected office in the United States.

The tweets sparked major debate online, but fact-checking site Snopes mentioned that they found no evidence to determine whether Ramos was an immigrant. KPRC-TV reported that the teenager was possibly based in Uvalde, 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Meanwhile, Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez told CNN that the Texas state police mentioned that Salvador Ramos was allegedly from North Dakota.

Twitter reacts to Salvador Ramos immigrant controversy

At least 19 children and two adults were fatally shot during a deadly shootout at Robb Elementary School in Texas on May 24. Suspected gunman Salvador Ramos was reportedly armed with a handgun and a rifle and crashed his car outside the school before he opened fire.

The gunman also allegedly shot his grandmother before leaving home and later died of a gunshot wound himself during an altercation with officers present at the venue. Following Ramos’ death, several people claimed that he was an alleged illegal immigrant.

However, no official evidence to support these claims was found, leading to a major online controversy regarding the gunman. Several social media users also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the allegations:

OkSach @CashMom__ Salvador Rolando Ramos was a U.S citizen. Not no damn illegal immigrant Salvador Rolando Ramos was a U.S citizen. Not no damn illegal immigrant

blue 🫧 // meet the artist 📌 @heart_brain_biz Regarding Salvador Ramos:



The information of him being transgender is misinformation, and he was proven to be a legal United States citizen. Note being latino does not make you an immigrant.



Please retweet this to prevent these false claims spreading. (1/2) Regarding Salvador Ramos:The information of him being transgender is misinformation, and he was proven to be a legal United States citizen. Note being latino does not make you an immigrant.Please retweet this to prevent these false claims spreading. (1/2)

Todd Collins - Cynical Pragmatist🏴‍☠️ @TC1984G Gavin Newsom @GavinNewsom 14 children and a teacher dead.



Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it.



Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe.



This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice.



We need nationwide, comprehensive, commonsense gun safety NOW. 14 children and a teacher dead.Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it.Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe.This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice.We need nationwide, comprehensive, commonsense gun safety NOW. Save the tweet, information coming in that Salvador Ramos is an illegal immigrant and murder suspect. twitter.com/gavinnewsom/st… Save the tweet, information coming in that Salvador Ramos is an illegal immigrant and murder suspect. twitter.com/gavinnewsom/st…

FormerlyKnownAsCueenQristina @CueenQristina I was certain you were going to start spreading rumors (without verifying if they were true, of course) that Salvador Ramos was an illegal immigrant. It turns out you’re saying he’s trans. Well played, Twitter bigots. I did not see that coming. I was certain you were going to start spreading rumors (without verifying if they were true, of course) that Salvador Ramos was an illegal immigrant. It turns out you’re saying he’s trans. Well played, Twitter bigots. I did not see that coming.

NameCannotBeBlank @jnovelli05 Salvador Ramos didn't do this because He was white

He was Hispanic

He was a supremacists

He was transgender

He was an immigrant



He didn't do this because guns are not banned in Texas



He did this because he is evil.



Stop pushing your politics Salvador Ramos didn't do this because He was whiteHe was HispanicHe was a supremacists He was transgender He was an immigrantHe didn't do this because guns are not banned in TexasHe did this because he is evil. Stop pushing your politics

кейли рей арт 💙💛 @kayleyrayart - oh my god the shooter’s name is salvador ramos??? with this name he probably crossed the border illegally



yeah he crossed the border

from north dakota

what a surprise the shooter is another american boy and not an immigrant *pretends to be shocked* - oh my god the shooter’s name is salvador ramos??? with this name he probably crossed the border illegally yeah he crossed the border from north dakota what a surprise the shooter is another american boy and not an immigrant *pretends to be shocked*

🌙 @sailort_8 Salvador Ramos the alleged shooter is not your excuse to come at immigrants and push the anti-immigrant agenda. Salvador Ramos the alleged shooter is not your excuse to come at immigrants and push the anti-immigrant agenda.

As conflicting opinions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if more details about Ramos’ citizenship will be made available to the public in the days to come.

Everything to know about Salvador Ramos

Salvador Ramos was shot dead during an altercation with law enforcement authorities after Texas elementary school shootout (Image via Texas DPS and salv8dor_/Instagram)

Salvador Ramos is an 18-year-old deceased gunman who organized a shootout at Texas Robb Elementary School. Multiple reports suggest that the teenager bought the assault rifles on his 18th birthday.

According to KSAT, Ramos reportedly attended Uvalde High School and drove to Robb Elementary School to carry out the shooting. Prior to the shootout, he allegedly posted photos of the guns on his now-deleted Instagram account.

No Pasarán 👋🏼 @LeftistRoma The Texas shooter was Salvador Ramos who was killed on the spot. The Texas shooter was Salvador Ramos who was killed on the spot. https://t.co/nwUhlKCwSm

Ramos even tagged a stranger in the gun photos from his Instagram account and dropped cryptic messages like “I’m about to,” “I got a lil secret,” and “Ima air out” before his rampage.

The gunman reportedly worked at Wendy’s for a year and quit a month before the latest incident. A manager told The New York Times that Ramos “went out of the way to keep by himself” and “no one really knew him.”

Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 @MrAndyNgo A woman on Instagram posted screenshots of what she says are private messages sent from the #Uvalde , Texas mass shooter (Salvador Raimondo Ramos) shortly before he went on a murdering spree. A woman on Instagram posted screenshots of what she says are private messages sent from the #Uvalde, Texas mass shooter (Salvador Raimondo Ramos) shortly before he went on a murdering spree. https://t.co/Wi8p8eDXRJ

Meanwhile, an unnamed former co-worker alleged that Ramos had an “aggressive streak” and was reportedly rude towards women at times. She also claimed that he sent inappropriate texts to girls and often attempted to fight people with boxing gloves in the park.

An investigation into the shooting is currently underway, and no specific motive behind the attack has been identified at the time of writing.

Edited by R. Elahi