Chesapeake Shores season 6 cast list: Meghan Ory, Robert Buckley and others star in Hallmark's drama series

Hallmark's popular drama series, Chesapeake Shores, is set to return with its sixth season. Season 6 will premiere on the network on Sunday, August 14, 2022. The show revolves around a strong, independent woman named Abby O'Brien and the numerous struggles and challenges she faces in her personal life.

The official synopsis of the upcoming season, according to Hallmark Channel, reads:

''The O’Brien family comes together in the aftermath of Connor’s heart attack. Jess and David deal with media fallout after Dennis Peck goes on the run, and we finally discover who Abby called.''

This season features a new cast member, Robert Buckley. Earlier, actor Jesse Metcalfe, who played the role of Trace Riley, quit the show and his arc ended in the previous season. Several others, including lead actress Meghan Ory and Barabar Niven, return to the cast for the show's final season. Read on to find out the details about the cast of Chesapeake Shores.

Chesapeake Shores season 6 cast list: Meghan Ory and others star in Hallmark's drama series

1) Meghan Ory as Abby O'Brien

Meghan Ory plays the lead role of Abby O'Brien. She's received widespread critical acclaim for her performance throughout the show's run, and her character has garnered a strong fan following among viewers. Ory has appeared in several popular films and shows like CBS' Intelligence, ABC's Once Upon a Time, and Dark House, to name a few.

2) Robert Buckley as Evan Kincaid

New cast member Robert Buckley essays the character of a businessman named Evan in Chesapeake Shores season 6. Evan is expected to play a significant role in Abby's life, and it'll be interesting to see how his character pans out. Buckley has starred in several films and shows, including One Tree Hill, iZombie, 666 Park Avenue, and many more.

3) Treat Williams as Mick O'Brien

Actor Treat Williams dons the role of the family's patriarch, Mick O'Brien. Critics and viewers have widely praised Williams' performance in the show. The veteran actor has played memorable roles in films like Hair, Once Upon a Time in America, and many more.

4) Barbara Niven as Megan O'Brien

Barbara Niven stars as Megan O'Brien in Chesapeake Shores. Megan left Mick several years back, complicating her equation with the entire O'Brien family. Niven has been quite impressive throughout the show's run, portraying the numerous shades of her character with astonishing ease. The actress has been a part of multiple television movies like All You've Got, Black Widow, and many more.

Hallmark Channel @hallmarkchannel returns to Hallmark Channel on August 14! Come see what the O’Brien family has been up to! What are you most excited about The rumors are true!! Chesapeake Shoresreturns to Hallmark Channel on August 14! Come see what the O’Brien family has been up to! What are you most excited about #Chessies The rumors are true!! Chesapeake Shores 🌊☀️ returns to Hallmark Channel on August 14! Come see what the O’Brien family has been up to! What are you most excited about #Chessies? https://t.co/anfpneyYeJ

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the series also features several others in crucial supporting roles, including:

Laci J Mailey as Jess O'Brien

Emilie Ullerup as Bree O'Brien

Brendan Penny as Kevin O'Brien

Andrew Francis as Connor O'Brien

Kayden Magnuson as Carrie Winters

Abbie Magnuson as Caitlyn Winters

Carlo Marks as David Peck

Stephen Huszar as Luke Tatum

Mariesa Crouse as Margaret Keller

Gillian Barber as Deidre Peck

Wesley Salter as Mandrake

Greyston Holt as Jay Ross

Theresa Wong as Dr. Yang

Laara Sadiq as Agent Malik

Elizabeth Blanco as Nurse

Don't miss Chesapeake Shores season 6 on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

