Chesapeake Shores season 6 cast list: Meghan Ory, Robert Buckley and others star in Hallmark's drama series

Hallmark's popular drama series, Chesapeake Shores, is set to return with its sixth season. Season 6 will premiere on the network on Sunday, August 14, 2022. The show revolves around a strong, independent woman named Abby O'Brien and the numerous struggles and challenges she faces in her personal life.
The official synopsis of the upcoming season, according to Hallmark Channel, reads:
''The O’Brien family comes together in the aftermath of Connor’s heart attack. Jess and David deal with media fallout after Dennis Peck goes on the run, and we finally discover who Abby called.''
This season features a new cast member, Robert Buckley. Earlier, actor Jesse Metcalfe, who played the role of Trace Riley, quit the show and his arc ended in the previous season. Several others, including lead actress Meghan Ory and Barabar Niven, return to the cast for the show's final season. Read on to find out the details about the cast of Chesapeake Shores.
Chesapeake Shores season 6 cast list: Meghan Ory and others star in Hallmark's drama series
1) Meghan Ory as Abby O'Brien
Meghan Ory plays the lead role of Abby O'Brien. She's received widespread critical acclaim for her performance throughout the show's run, and her character has garnered a strong fan following among viewers. Ory has appeared in several popular films and shows like CBS' Intelligence, ABC's Once Upon a Time, and Dark House, to name a few.
2) Robert Buckley as Evan Kincaid
New cast member Robert Buckley essays the character of a businessman named Evan in Chesapeake Shores season 6. Evan is expected to play a significant role in Abby's life, and it'll be interesting to see how his character pans out. Buckley has starred in several films and shows, including One Tree Hill, iZombie, 666 Park Avenue, and many more.
3) Treat Williams as Mick O'Brien
Actor Treat Williams dons the role of the family's patriarch, Mick O'Brien. Critics and viewers have widely praised Williams' performance in the show. The veteran actor has played memorable roles in films like Hair, Once Upon a Time in America, and many more.
4) Barbara Niven as Megan O'Brien
Barbara Niven stars as Megan O'Brien in Chesapeake Shores. Megan left Mick several years back, complicating her equation with the entire O'Brien family. Niven has been quite impressive throughout the show's run, portraying the numerous shades of her character with astonishing ease. The actress has been a part of multiple television movies like All You've Got, Black Widow, and many more.
Apart from the actors mentioned above, the series also features several others in crucial supporting roles, including:
- Laci J Mailey as Jess O'Brien
- Emilie Ullerup as Bree O'Brien
- Brendan Penny as Kevin O'Brien
- Andrew Francis as Connor O'Brien
- Kayden Magnuson as Carrie Winters
- Abbie Magnuson as Caitlyn Winters
- Carlo Marks as David Peck
- Stephen Huszar as Luke Tatum
- Mariesa Crouse as Margaret Keller
- Gillian Barber as Deidre Peck
- Wesley Salter as Mandrake
- Greyston Holt as Jay Ross
- Theresa Wong as Dr. Yang
- Laara Sadiq as Agent Malik
- Elizabeth Blanco as Nurse
Don't miss Chesapeake Shores season 6 on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, August 14, 2022.