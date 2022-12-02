What time will Firefly Lane season 2 air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about the drama series

Firefly Lane season 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to the hit drama series, is all set to drop on Netflix and will be available for streaming from 3 am ET/midnight PT on Friday, December 2, 2022. The new season has been split into two parts, with the second part slated to release sometime in 2023.

Based on the 2008 novel of the same name by American writer Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane follows the lives of best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, from when they were teens in the 70s all the way through to their adulthood in the early 2000s.

Created by Maggie Friedman, the series stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

Netflix's Firefly Lane season 2 will continue to trail Tully and Kate's friendship as they go through trials and tribulations.

Netflix's Firefly Lane season 2 will see Tully and Kate's friendship going through the ultimate test

With Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke reprising their roles as Tully and Kate, a part of the official synopsis of Firefly Lane season 2, as per Netflix's YouTube handle, reads:

"What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty-year friendship of Tully and Kate, our "Firefly Lane Girls Forever"? We'll learn the answer this season -- but first -- Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny's ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom."

It continues:

"This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from -- including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud. In the '80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully's career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz...As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other."

Additionally, Netflix revealed that Firefly Lane season 2 will see the "lifelong best friends facing the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustaining other relationships in their lives."

The trailer also shows Johnny recovering from the injuries that he sustained during his military service in Iraq, while also suffering from something along the lines of PTSD.

While Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, and Yael Yurman will return as Teen Tully, Teen Kate, Johnny Ryan, Cloud, and Marah Ryan, Firefly Lane season 2 will see the following actors join the cast list:

Ignacio Serricchio as Danny Diaz

Jolene Purdy as Justine Jordan

India de Beaufort as Charlotte

Greg Germann as Benedict

Chris McNally as Mr. Waverly

Produced by Stephanie Germain Productions and Curly Girly Productions, the first part of Firefly Lane season 2 will air exclusively on Netflix from Friday, December 2, 2022.

