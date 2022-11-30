5 shows like Katherine Heigl’s Firefly Lane

Popular American drama series Firefly Lane is all set to return on Netflix with its second season. The series first aired on the streaming platform in February 2021 and was received quite positively by the audience, ranking at the top of the Nielson ratings for the first two weeks of its release.

After the huge success of the first season, the title was renewed for a second season in May 2021.

Created by Maggie Friedman, the series is based on Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name by. Starting in the 1970s, Firefly Lane follows the lives of two teenage girls who live on Firefly Lane, Kate Mularkey and Tully Hart. Although the two have completely different personalities, they quickly become very close friends. The series primarily focuses on their friendship and the way they help each other, even after 30 years.

Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke in the lead roles, alongside prominent actors like Beau Garrett, Ben Lawson, and Yael Yuman. The charming chemistry between the two childhood friends has earned it quite a fanbase. If you are also a fan of the Kate-Tully pairing, then be sure to catch the upcoming new episodes.

This is set to be the final season of the series, and will be aired in two parts. The first part will have nine episodes and start streaming from December 2, 2022, while the second part will air sometime in 2023 with the final seven episodes.

In this article, we explore some other titles that you could binge on if you loved Firefly Lane.

Younger, Gilmore Girls, and more - 5 shows that you should watch if you are a fan of Netflix's Firefly Lane

1) Younger

Younger is a comedy drama series created and produced by Darren Star. The series premiered on TV Land back in March 2015 and has since had seven seasons in total. It was the longest running original title on the channel and received generally positive reviews from critics and audiences over the course of its airing.

The series starred Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, and Hilary Duff in pivotal roles.

Younger follows the life of 40-year-old divorcee Liza Miller, who disguises herself as a 26-year-old to get back into the world of publishing. In her industry, which has become progressively ageist, being a 20-something has its own hardships while getting to relive her bygone years is somewhat of a boon.

Like Firefly Lane, Younger also chronicles the problems and hurdles of a woman in her 40s, freshly navigating through work life. Just like Kate had Tully, Liza has Maggie and Kelsey to help her get through hardships.

2) Sweet Magnolias

Sweet Magnolias is a romantic drama series offering from the house of Netflix. Sheryl Anderson developed the on-screen adaptation from the novel series under the same name by Sherryl Woods.

The series premiered on the streaming platform in May 2020 to widely positive reviews. The second season was also received warmly when it released in February 2022, with the third season set to release in 2023.

The series stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley in the roles of three childhood friends - Maddie, Dana, and Helen from Serenity, South Carolina. The three have stuck together since childhood and helped each other through their times of need. Be it family, career or romance, they could depend on each other and their unshakeable bond. The series focuses on their relationship and how it has shaped them for who they are.

Just like Firefly Lane, Sweet Magnolias focuses on a strong female friendship which has stayed strong since childhood. Both of these titles also deal with the aftermath of a divorce and dealing with a stressful worklife.

3) Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls is an American comedy-drama series that became extremely popular since it released in October 2000. Originally from the house of WB, the series aired for a total of seven seasons before it ended its run in 2007.

The series received positive feedback from audiences and critics. It even earned the status of a 2000s cult classic and is often featured in the list of the greatest television shows of all time.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the series starred Lauren Graham and Alexis Bedel in the titular roles of the Gilmore girls. The series primarily focuses on the relationship between the mother-daughter duo of Lorelei and Rory Gilmore. They have a transparent, friendly and sweet relationship, unlike the one Lorelei shares with her own mother. The only thing holding on to their strained relationship is the pact they made to meet in intervals in exchange for paying for Rory's tuition.

Gilmore Girls focuses on the friendship-like bond Lorelei and Rory share, with a refreshing take on the mother-daughter relationship. Lorelei is a self-made woman, just like Tully, and strives to do everything she can for her daughter. Similar to Firefly Lane, the series focuses on strong female bonds and how they support each other to become the best versions of themselves.

4) Playing House

Playing House is an American comedy series that originally released on USA Network in April 2014. The series received generally positive feedback and had a total of three seasons before being canceled. Created by Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair, the show stars them as lead characters Maggie and Emma.

Playing House follows expectant mother Maggie as she breaks off her marriage to Bruce, after discovering his affair with a woman online. Hearing about this, her childhood friend, Emma, leaves her well-off career in China to return to Pinebrook and support Maggie in raising her newborn baby.

Like Firefly Lane, the series focuses on their friendship and bond as they depend on each other to navigate their new lives while raising a newborn.

5) Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce is a comedy-drama television series made for Bravo. The series is an on-screen adaptation of the book series Girlfriends' Guides by Vicki Iiovine. Developed by Marti Noxon, the show stars Lisa Edelstein in the lead role alongside Beau Garrett, Necar Zadegan, and Alana Ubach.

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce primarily focuses on the aftermath of a messy divorce. Abby is a self-help author whose marriage with Jake is in shambles. Although there is still love and desire, the relationship seems unsalvageable. She finds comfort and peace in the new friends she makes.

Just like Firefly Lane, the series portrays the strength of friendship and how it helps in overcoming the many hardships that life throws at you.

