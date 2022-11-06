When did Hilary Duff and Aaron Carter date? Relationship explored as actress shares emotional tribute to singer 

Aaron Carter’s former girlfriend Hilary Duff shared an emotional tribute to the singer following his tragic and untimely demise on Saturday, November 5. The Disney alum took to Instagram to write that she was “deeply sorry” as life was hard for Carter.

She mentioned that Carter had an “absolutely effervescent” charm and recalled that her teenage self deeply loved the musician:

Aaron Carter was found dead inside a bathtub at his California residence after law enforcement officials arrived at the scene following a call for help. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told The New York Post:

“Deputies responded to the block of Valley Vista Dr to Aaron Carter’s residence at 10:58 am [PST] this morning. They did locate a deceased person.”

The news of his demise was also confirmed to Page Six in an official statement by his rep:

“It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA. The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles.

The statement added:

“Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family.”

Pop Crave @PopCrave Aaron Carter has sadly passed away at age 34, TMZ reports. Aaron Carter has sadly passed away at age 34, TMZ reports. https://t.co/2csgbbmRhq

Hilary Duff and Aaron Carter reportedly started dating in 2000 when they were both 13 years old. According to Page Six, the pair had an on-and-off relationship for three years and decided to part ways after they got into a love triangle with Lindsay Lohan.

Carter is survived by his son Prince, who he shared with on-and-off fiance Melanie Martin. He was just 34 at the time of his demise. His cause of death is currently under investigation.

A look back into Aaron Carter’s relationship with Hilary Duff

Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff dated back in 2000s (Image via Getty Images)

Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff reportedly started dating in 2000 and their relationship was confirmed the following year after the former’s 13th birthday party.

The teen couple garnered media attention after Carter guest-starred in an episode of Duff’s popular show Lizzie McGuire. The duo sang the former’s hit I Want Candy and also shared a kiss on the show.

Lizzie McGuire @ImLizzieM It's been 21 YEARS since the Aaron Carter episode of Lizzie McGuire aired It's been 21 YEARS since the Aaron Carter episode of Lizzie McGuire aired https://t.co/vaaTzQ7uQQ

Duff and Carter reportedly had an on-and-off relationship for three years but decided to call it quits amid the latter’s blooming romance with Lindsay Lohan. The rapper allegedly started dating Lohan during his on-and-off time with Duff.

Carter addressed the situation during a 2005 appearance on CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch and said:

“I just got a little bored, so I went and I started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay.”

He also mentioned that Duff “really got her heart broken” over the situation and said he felt “sorry” for her. Several years later, Carter expressed his regret for his treatment of Duff. In a now-deleted 2014 tweet, he wrote:

“I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to better myself to get back to her. I don’t care what ANY of you think.”

That same year, Duff acknowledged Carter’s regret and said she was unsure about her feelings for the singer's public declarations. The Younger star told Buzzfeed:

“He keeps doing that. I don’t know how I feel. I mean, that was so long ago... [We] don’t know each other [anymore].”

Aaron Carter eventually moved on and got engaged to Melanie Martin in 2020. The duo welcomed their son in 2021 amid their on-and-off relationship but the former lost custody of the child prior to his demise.

Poll : 0 votes