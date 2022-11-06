What was Aaron Carter’s cause of death? Tributes pour in as singer passes away at 34 

American rapper and singer Aaron Carter shockingly passed away at the age of 34. He was reportedly found dead inside a bathtub after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call for help at his California residence on Saturday morning around 11 a.m. local time.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that his body was first discovered by a house sitter, who later called authorities. The news of his demise was also confirmed to Page Six in an official statement by his rep:

“It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA. The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles.”

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Aaron Carter has passed away at age 34 RIP 🕊️ Aaron Carter has passed away at age 34 RIP 🕊️ https://t.co/29F9zRC7Id

It further mentioned:

“Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family.”

His on-and-off partner Melanie Martin, with whom Carter shared son Prince, also opened-up about the singer’s death while speaking to TMZ:

“My fiance Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly.”

She added:

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Pop Crave @PopCrave Aaron Carter has sadly passed away at age 34, TMZ reports. Aaron Carter has sadly passed away at age 34, TMZ reports. https://t.co/2csgbbmRhq

Officials also told TMZ that homicide detectives were dispatched to Carter’s home but there was no sign or information of foul play. Meanwhile, another representative told NBC News that his immediate cause of death is being investigated:

“We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

Nearly three days before his death, Carter was pulled over on suspicion of DUI after he was allegedly seen driving a recreational vehicle carelessly. However, the rapper was cleared after passing field sobriety tests.

The I’m All About You crooner reportedly struggled with addiction issues throughout his life. He checked into rehab after losing custody of his son in September.

He also opened up about his mental health issues during a 2019 appearance on The Doctors. Carter shared that he suffered from manic depression, acute anxiety, schizophrenia, and dissociative identity disorder.

Heartfelt tributes pour in following Aaron Carter’s tragic death

Netizens took to Twitter to remember Aaron Carter following his demise (Image via Getty Images)

Aaron Carter was an American rapper, singer, and actor. He began performing at the age of seven and earned significant recognition after releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997 at the age of nine and opening for his brother Nick Carter’s band Backstreet Boys that year.

He rose to further fame as a teenage sensation in the late 1990s and went on to release four other studio albums. Carter also ventured into television and appeared on shows like House of Carters, Lizzie McGuire and Dancing with the Stars.

Following his untimely and tragic demise, several fans and fellow celebrities took to Twitter to share their heartfelt tributes to the musician:

New Kids on the Block @NKOTB We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron ❤️ https://t.co/rDUcE4i8Iy

Tyler Hilton @TylerHilton No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. Ill find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd #aaroncarter No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. Ill find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd #aaroncarter

Carrie Jordan @carrie__jordan



You changed pop culture forever RIP Aaron CarterYou changed pop culture forever RIP Aaron Carter You changed pop culture forever ♥️🙏 https://t.co/BKOiUAz8mn

2000s @PopCulture2000s aaron carter has passed away at age 34. rest in peace 🕊️

aaron carter has passed away at age 34. rest in peace 🕊️ https://t.co/2g8V5VEuIj

Mo County @mocountymusic Being a child star is rough and unfortunately many don't come out unscathed. RIP Aaron Carter. Being a child star is rough and unfortunately many don't come out unscathed. RIP Aaron Carter.

Tyler Conway @jtylerconway RIP Aaron Carter...how i beat shaq remains one of the greatest diss tracks ever written RIP Aaron Carter...how i beat shaq remains one of the greatest diss tracks ever written https://t.co/eG7TsGLLjp

Jalyn Souchek @JalynSouchek He had his demons but I’m going to remember Aaron Carter as the kid that carried the Jimmy Neutron movie He had his demons but I’m going to remember Aaron Carter as the kid that carried the Jimmy Neutron movie https://t.co/iXd8TSLQUb

Diane Warren @Diane_Warren Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter🎤💔

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that Aaron Carter’s presence would be deeply missed. However, his work and contributions to music will always be remembered by fans and well-wishers alike.

Poll : 0 votes