Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour Asia 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, price, and more

The Backstreet Boys confirmed their DNA World Tour 2023 Asia. The Asia tour includes Singapore, Taiwan, Tokyo, and the Philippines. For Malaysian fans, Singapore would be the location to enjoy the band’s performances. The prices for tickets vary from $168 (around RM562) to $328 (around RM1098), which does not include the booking fee.

The presale tickets for Fan Club members will kick off on November 7, from 10 am to 11:59 pm. Limited VIP packages will be accessible as well for sale on November 8, from 10 am via the TicketMaster website. This package will include options for super fans to get up close and personal with the artists.

Backstreet Boys fans will also have to sign up for a paid membership here to access the presale and VIP upgrade. Singapore Fan Club members will only need to log in to their membership account to access the presale code and VIP upgrade details. The Live Nation presale will start on November 9, from 10 am to 11:59 pm. General public tickets will be accessible, kicking off on November 10, at 10 am.

Japan tour tickets will go on sale on December 16, via the Ticket Master website. The tickets for the Taiwan and Philippines shows will be accessible beginning November 9. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Limited VIP packages will also be available on the band's website, which includes a Meet & Greet pass, an individual photo opportunity with the group, and a meet and greet laminate.

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour Asia 2023: Dates and locations

The Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour Asia 2023 tour will kick-off in Japan on February 14.

February 14-16, 2023, Ariake Arena – Tokyo, Japan

February 18, 2023, Kaohsiung Arena – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

February 20, 2023, Mall Of Asia Arena – Manila, Philippines

February 22, 2023, Singapore Indoor Stadium – Singapore

The 2023 show will also bring joy to fans who missed the first show where fans get a chance to sing and dance with the artists.

They can also get one individual photo opportunity with the Backstreet Boys, and one commemorative meet-and-greet laminate. There is no information on additional shows in Asia.

The Backstreet Boys’ last performance was in Singapore in 2019. Fans were lucky to enjoy the band’s live performance before the pandemic halted the concerts. The show, with the same title as the DNA World Tour, had all of its concerts sold out at the time. It was part of a global tour that had locations including North America, Europe, South America, and a few other locations in Asia.

The Backstreet Boys released their tenth studio album DNA on RCA Records in January 2019. The band made their debut at the no. 1 spot on the global charts with the album. The group, consisting of members AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell, is known for their 1999 hit track I Want It That Way. The band's latest album for Christmas, A Very Backstreet Christmas, was released on October 14, 2022.

