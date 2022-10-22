AJ McLean, a member of the Backstreet Boys, displayed his abs while showcasing his remarkable weight loss. He acknowledged that drinking alcohol had contributed to his weight gain in the first place, but he has shed 32 pounds overall since quitting alcohol.

He stated, "Drinking caused weight gain, but it also weighed down my mental state. But now I'm in the best shape of my life. I'd tell myself, 'I'm going to do this, I'm going to do this. I am going to be the best version of myself."

AJ McLean Weight Loss

McLean began by making minor dietary adjustments. He claimed to be "in the best form" of his life. A couple of items were eliminated first: booze and fast food. It wasn't simple, and AJ McLean initially found it difficult. He claimed that in those trying times, he would ask himself a number of questions, such as do I want to feel good about myself? Do I desire to motivate others?

The Backstreet Boys member pondered the advantages his path has given him both psychologically and physically as he marked a year of sobriety.

According to AJ McLean, his sobriety has also allowed him to rediscover Alexander James McLean, and not simply the boy band member AJ, from the standpoint of his mental health.

McLean, a former "yo-yo dieter," found success by balancing his daily protein intake with his body weight.

I'm consuming 140 grams of protein, which is a lot, AJ McLean said. Usually, egg whites, oatmeal, and grain-free pancakes are served for breakfast. He will have a large salad for lunch with grilled chicken and a steak or burger in a lettuce bun with a side of asparagus for dinner. McLean likes apples, protein shakes, and almonds as snacks since they are extremely high in fiber.

He works out five days a week as well. He begins with 30 minutes of cardiovascular exercise before moving on to weight training. Tuesdays and Thursdays are reserved for lower body exercises, whereas Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays are reserved for upper body exercises.

The recording artist has persevered in the face of past difficulties in maintaining sobriety, and he is now leading a healthy, drug- and alcohol-free existence. On September 1, he uploaded on Instagram comparison images of himself in 2021 and 2022, captioning, "It's amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person. The journey is far from over though. This is just the beginning! #healthylifestyle #sober #nomoredadbody! Let's go! If I can do it, so can you!!"

Conclusion

"AJ is kind of the celebrity who was living the rockstar lifestyle and Alex got stuffed down," he told in an interview. "But now I've come to a place where they can both coexist."

He celebrated 365 days without booze on September 26. The musician said, " I am so so happy to be in the place that I am today." He added that with his sobriety, his family by his side, including his wife Rochelle and their children Lyric, 5, and Elliott, 9, and a new solo record on the horizon, he has never been better.

