How much are Taylor Swift tickets? Presale, where to buy, dates and all about upcoming 2023 Stadium Tour 

Taylor Swift recently announced her 2023 stadium tour.

On November 1, Swift confirmed that her Eras Tour, which will be headlining in U.S. stadiums, will kick off in March 2023, and continue until early August. The opening lineup for the tour will feature Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Paramore, Haim, Girl in Red, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, Muna, and Owenn.

Tickets for the tour will range from $49 up to $449. VIP packages beginning at $199 and going up to $899 will also be available for purchase.

As was the case with Swift's previous tour, tickets for the upcoming one will first be sold under Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. This program will allow fans to register for a presale from now until 11:59 pm ET on November 9.

The tour's public on-sale will go live on November 18 at 10 am local time. Those with Capital One credit cards will get early access to tickets, starting from November 15, 2 pm local time through November 17, 10 pm local time.

Taylor Swift Stadium Tour in 2023: A full rundown of venues

Taylor Swift's U.S. tour will be completed in four and a half months with two nights at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on August 4 and 5.

There will be 27 shows occurring in 20 cities. The venues which will be getting two nights of concerts are Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, Arlington, TX, Foxborough, MA and East Rutherford, NJ.

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13



taylor.lnk.to/taylorswiftmid… Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff . He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff. He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER…taylor.lnk.to/taylorswiftmid… https://t.co/v7LboJJ9Ik

Here is a complete list of dates and for the U.S tour:

March 18, Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium March 25, Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium April 1, Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium April 2, Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium April 15, Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium April 22, Houston, TX - NRG Stadium April 28, Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium April 29, Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium May 6, Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium May 12, Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field May 13, Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field May 19, Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium May 20, Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium May 26, East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium May 27, East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium June 2, Chicago, IL - Soldier Field June 3, Chicago, IL - Soldier Field June 10, Detroit, MI - Ford Field June 17, Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium June 24, Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium July 1, Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium July 8, Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium July 15, Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High July 22, Seattle, WA - Lumen Field July 29, Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium August 4, Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium August 5, Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Taylor Swift breaks records with latest album

Ever since Taylor Swift's latest album, Midnights, was released in October 2022, it has broken numerous records. Not only has the album sold over 1 million copies in the US, it also made headlines within the week of its release, with many sales and streaming records.

On October 31, all of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart were dominated by various tracks from Swift's newest album, an achievement that is a first of its kind in Billboard history.

The Eras Tour will be Taylor Swift's first tour in five years. Her last one was in 2018.

Poll : 0 votes