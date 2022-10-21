MAMAMOO confirmed its first world tour titled MY CON, according to the group's agency RBW Entertainment. The group released the details along with the poster on October 12.
The tour will be held in Seoul on November 18-20, 2022, at the Olympic Park Olympic Hall. The ticket presale for Fan club members started on October 19 at 8 PM KST. On October 21, the general sale will begin at 8 PM KST. The group's official social media handle will share more information on the tickets.
MAMAMOO's latest EP is proving to be popular
The World Tour title relates to the group's 12th EP, Mic On, which stunned fans last week. Mic On peaked on numerous domestic music charts and the iTunes charts. The lead song Illella from EP, peaked at iTunes' top song charts in 10 regions, and the other song 1,2,3 Eoi! topped the charts in 7 territories.
The group has performed in Asian concerts in the past seven years. The group toured Taipei, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong in the 4season series of concerts in 2018 and 2019. The girl group also held exclusive Japan tours in 2019 and 2020.
The group also had virtual concerts in 2021, including Moomoo Tour: Best friend, Best Travel, LiveNOW K-Pop Presents Mamamoo and Mamamoo Online Concert WAW.
The group's four members, Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, are known for their exceptional talents. The girl group made their comeback through Um Oh Ah Yeh in 2015, You're the best in 2016, Décalcomanie in 2016, Yes I am in 2017, Starry Night in 2018, Egotistic in 2018, Hip in 2019 and Aya in 2020.
Some critics recognized the group's debut as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. The artists are renowned for their retro, jazz, and R&B concepts and powerful vocals.
The girl group was part of numerous reality shows, including Mamamoo x GFriend Showtime in 2016, A Lucky Day in 2018, Queendom in 2019, MooMoo Trip in 2020, Boss in the Mirror in 2020, Mamamoo - Where Are We Now in 2022 (documentary).
The group won 5 Mnet Asian Music Awards, Asia Artist Awards, four Golden Disc Awards, Seoul Music Awards, and The Fact Music Awards. The group has 43 awards out of 159 nominations.
Group members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, were also working on solo projects. Solar and Moonbyul formed the band's 1st subunit MAMAMOO+ and published their 1st single, Better, with H1GHR Music rapper BIG Naughty.