MAMAMOO confirmed its first world tour titled MY CON, according to the group's agency RBW Entertainment. The group released the details along with the poster on October 12.

The tour will be held in Seoul on November 18-20, 2022, at the Olympic Park Olympic Hall. The ticket presale for Fan club members started on October 19 at 8 PM KST. On October 21, the general sale will begin at 8 PM KST. The group's official social media handle will share more information on the tickets.

ㅌㅂ/TV @lunaestreIIad0s



MAMAMOO turned their [MIC ON] and making things big



And in November



[MY CON] All of them held their hands together once again to stand on the stage.



#MAMAMOO #마마무

@RBW_MAMAMOO 2022 OctoberMAMAMOO turned their [MIC ON] and making things bigAnd in November[MY CON] All of them held their hands together once again to stand on the stage. 2022 OctoberMAMAMOO turned their [MIC ON] and making things bigAnd in November[MY CON] All of them held their hands together once again to stand on the stage.#MAMAMOO #마마무@RBW_MAMAMOO https://t.co/B42aeJ2vP7

MAMAMOO's latest EP is proving to be popular

마마무(MAMAMOO) @RBW_MAMAMOO #마마무]



MAMAMOO WORLD TOUR

[MY CON] - SEOUL



팬클럽 인증

221017 (월) 14시 ~ 221020 (목) 23시 59분



팬클럽 선예매

221019 (수) 20시 ~ 221020 (목) 23시 59분



일반 예매

221021 (금) 20시 ~



상세 내용

m.cafe.daum.net/mamamoo/1t35/8…



#MAMAMOO #무무 #MY_CON MAMAMOO WORLD TOUR[MY CON] - SEOUL팬클럽 인증221017 (월) 14시 ~ 221020 (목) 23시 59분팬클럽 선예매221019 (수) 20시 ~ 221020 (목) 23시 59분일반 예매221021 (금) 20시 ~상세 내용 [#마마무]MAMAMOO WORLD TOUR[MY CON] - SEOUL📍 팬클럽 인증✔ 221017 (월) 14시 ~ 221020 (목) 23시 59분📍 팬클럽 선예매✔ 221019 (수) 20시 ~ 221020 (목) 23시 59분📍 일반 예매✔ 221021 (금) 20시 ~📍 상세 내용🔗 m.cafe.daum.net/mamamoo/1t35/8…#MAMAMOO #무무 #MY_CON

The World Tour title relates to the group's 12th EP, Mic On, which stunned fans last week. Mic On peaked on numerous domestic music charts and the iTunes charts. The lead song Illella from EP, peaked at iTunes' top song charts in 10 regions, and the other song 1,2,3 Eoi! topped the charts in 7 territories.

The group has performed in Asian concerts in the past seven years. The group toured Taipei, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong in the 4season series of concerts in 2018 and 2019. The girl group also held exclusive Japan tours in 2019 and 2020.

The group also had virtual concerts in 2021, including Moomoo Tour: Best friend, Best Travel, LiveNOW K-Pop Presents Mamamoo and Mamamoo Online Concert WAW.

The group's four members, Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, are known for their exceptional talents. The girl group made their comeback through Um Oh Ah Yeh in 2015, You're the best in 2016, Décalcomanie in 2016, Yes I am in 2017, Starry Night in 2018, Egotistic in 2018, Hip in 2019 and Aya in 2020.

Some critics recognized the group's debut as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. The artists are renowned for their retro, jazz, and R&B concepts and powerful vocals.

mamamoo MIC ON ILLELLA | solar 솔라 @abil_mmm mamamoo sharing how you can do both dancing and singing live with beautiful stable voices

mamamoo sharing how you can do both dancing and singing live with beautiful stable voices https://t.co/j5dP5VTK6k

The girl group was part of numerous reality shows, including Mamamoo x GFriend Showtime in 2016, A Lucky Day in 2018, Queendom in 2019, MooMoo Trip in 2020, Boss in the Mirror in 2020, Mamamoo - Where Are We Now in 2022 (documentary).

The group won 5 Mnet Asian Music Awards, Asia Artist Awards, four Golden Disc Awards, Seoul Music Awards, and The Fact Music Awards. The group has 43 awards out of 159 nominations.

Group members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, were also working on solo projects. Solar and Moonbyul formed the band's 1st subunit MAMAMOO+ and published their 1st single, Better, with H1GHR Music rapper BIG Naughty.

Poll : 0 votes