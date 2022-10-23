Sam Smith UK Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, venues, dates, and more

Sam Smith recently confirmed the details of their 2023 UK and Europe tour, being held to support the release of the singer's fourth album, Gloria.

Tickets for the upcoming Gloria, the tour, will go on general sale at 10 am BST on October 27, 2022, via Ticketmaster, Ticket Factory and SeeTickets. The pre-sale will be accessible on Sam Smith's website from October 25, 10 am BST.

Fans can fill in a form (available at the Sam Smith store) or pre-order Smith's latest album, Gloria, before 4 pm BST on October 24 to secure an exclusive pre-sale ticket code for the tour. Those who have already pre-ordered Smith's album will also be receiving an exclusive code.

It's happening… UK, Ireland & Europe 2023! Pre-order the new album 'Gloria' in any format from the official store before Monday at 4pm bst to receive an exclusive ticket pre-sale code. Pre-sale begins on Tues 25th October at 10am bst. GLORIA - THE TOUR

Ticket retailer Ticketmaster will also be holding a presale at 10 am on October 25. Ticket Factory's presale will go live on October 26, and will be open only for those who sign up on the website.

While ticket prices will officially be confirmed soon, according to the Ticket Factory, the prices will begin from £41.60.

Sam Smith UK Tour 2023: Venues, dates, and all you need to know

The tour will kick off in the UK and European arenas in April, starting with Sheffield on April 12, 2023. It will conclude by the end of May in the UK at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Here is a list of Sam Smith’s UK tour dates and venues.

April 12, 2023, Sheffield, UK – Motorpoint Arena

April 14, 2023, Dublin, IE – 3Arena

April 18, 2023, London, UK – The O2

April 19, 2023, London, UK – The O2

April 22, 2023, Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

April 25, 2023, Birmingham, UK – Birmingham Resort World Arena

May 24, 2023, Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Here's the list of dates and venues for the European leg of the tour:

April 29, 2023, Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

May 1, 2023, Berlin, DE – Mercedes Benz Arena

May 4, 2023, Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

May 6, 2023, Oslo, NO – Spectrum

May 8, 2023, Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

May 9, 2023, Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 12, 2023, Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

May 13, 2023, Paris, FR – Accor Arena

May 16, 2023, Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

May 18, 2023, Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle

May 20, 2023, Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena

May 21, 2023, Turin, IT – Pala Alpitour

Besides this, the tour also sold-out two headline shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 21 and 22. The next show will be streamed online on TikTok from Sam Smith’s official account on October 23, 8:30 pm onwards.

About Sam Smith's new album, Gloria

On October 17, the singer announced their new album and confirmed that it is set to arrive on January 27, 2023. The album has collaborators such as Jimmy Napes, Stargate, and Max Martin stablemate ILYA.

The new album will also feature Sam Smith’s latest hit, Unholy ft. Kim Petras. The track topped three Billboard charts, including Global 200, Streaming Songs, and Digital Song Sales. It also peaked on the U.S. Shazam chart. The track has also surpassed 300 million combined streams worldwide.

