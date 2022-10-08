Bono Book Tour: Tickets, where to buy, price, dates, and all you need to know

Bono's upcoming tour has been confirmed by Live Nation and Penguin Random House, and will be held in 14 cities. The book tour will be supporting Bono’s forthcoming memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

It will be published on November 1, and tickets for the book tour will be available for sale beginning on October 7, at 10 am local time. For each person, there will be a limit of two tickets to buy.

Every ticket bought will come with a copy of the book once it's published. Tickets can be bought on the Ticketmaster website. Ticket prices are also available on the website.

The book tour will start at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on November 2, 2022. The tour, “Stories of Surrender,” is produced by Live Nation and the tour has a limited run of theater dates. The U2 lead singer will present his life stories to shows across North America and Europe.

Here is the list of dates and locations for Bono's tour.

November 2, 2022, New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

November 4, 2022, Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

November 6, 2022, Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

November 8, 2022, Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

November 9, 2022, Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

November 12, 2022, San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre

November 13, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

November 16, 2022, London, UK – The London Palladium

November 17, 2022, Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

November 19, 2022, Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

November 21, 2022, Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

November 23, 2022, Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast

November 25, 2022, Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

November 28, 2022, Madrid, ES – Teatro Coliseu

More on U2's lead vocalist, Bono

Paul David Hewson is also known by his stage name, Bono. He is an Irish singer-songwriter, activist, and philanthropist. He is also the lead vocalist and main lyricist of the rock band U2. Bono, as a part of U2, has received 22 Grammy Awards and has been included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The singer's memoir features his tale of life and the struggles he faced, and his closest ones who have been there to support him. The book’s 40 chapters are all titled after a U2 track. Bono has also made 40 original drawings that will be included in the book. According to Billboard, the singer also mentioned:

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience. In these shows, I’ve got some stories to sing and some songs to tell.”

The singer has had great performances on stage as a U2 member. The band had the 360° Tour and in 2011 it surpassed the $580 million record and became the highest-grossing tour in Billboard Boxscore history. Ed Sheeran has now broken the record.

