GOT7’s Youngjae Mini Concert Tour “SUGAR”: Dates, locations, tickets, and all you need to know

On June 27, GOT7’s Youngjae confirmed the schedule for his 2022 Southeast Asia mini-concert tour known as SUGAR.

Youngjae is gearing up for his solo mini-concert tour next month. Following two concerts at Bangkok’s CentralWorld Live Hall on July 16 and 17, 2022, Youngjae will perform at Manila’s New Frontier Theater on July 23, 2022, and at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Theatre on July 31, 2022.

Ticket sales start on July 2, and further details will be announced at a later time via official notice.



Tour ticket sales will kick off on July 2, 2022. YOUNGJAE MINI CONCERT: SUGAR IN MANILA Ticket sales will be available via the Ticketnet Philippines website, TicketNet outlets, and the CDM Entertainment Philippines website. Other details will be confirmed afterward.

The tour will be for Youngjae’s latest and second mini-album, Sugar.

This year, the boy band also released a self-titled album on May 23. The GOT7’s album had the lead track Nanana, which received accolades from fans. It was K-pop boy group GOT7’s first comeback after leaving JYP Entertainment (JYPE) in January 2021.

In October 2021, Youngjae made his debut as a soloist with the mini-album COLORS From Ars, consisting of the lead single Vibin.

On June 21, the mini-album Sugar, including an MV for the lead track of the same name, was released. The song has soothing vocals from Youngjae with an upbeat melody. The track links the addiction to love with the addiction to Sugar.

On June 20, 2022, Youngjae revealed a second MV teaser for his latest track, and on June 17, 2022, the singer also released an MV teaser for the album, which left fans admiring Youngaje for his amazing visuals and his powerful vocals.

On June 16, 2022, the singer published a highlight medley for his mini-album, which also garnered many fans’ love. On June 9, The singer released his first series of concept photos for his comeback, leaving fans gasping over Youngjae’s incredible visuals and mysterious concept images.

On June 7, 2022, Youngjae revealed the track list for his latest second solo mini-album, Sugar. The mini-album has 5 songs, and Youngjae has himself done the songwriting of every track under the singer’s composer name Ars. On June 3, 2022, Youngjae released a teaser schedule for SUGAR.

Meanwhile, Youngjae’s agency has issued an official statement denying his dating rumors with LOVEY.

On June 27, 2022, WIKITREE reported that Youngjae and soloist LOVEY are in a relationship. Both the artists collaborated on GOT7’s latest track, Drive Me To The Moon. Last year, Youngjae was also part of LOVEY’s track hurry. According to the reports, LOVEY also attended GOT7’s fan-con (fan meeting-concert) on May 22, 2022.

Youngaje’s agency stated that both artists are colleagues in music as they worked on each other’s albums. The agency said that the artists are supporting each other and that the agency will continue to bring better content for interacting with fans.

