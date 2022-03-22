Rob Zombie Freaks on Parade tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, price, dates, and more

In July and August, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne will co-headline the Freaks on Parade Summer Tour, which will also feature Static X and Powerman 5000.

The 21-city tour, created by Live Nation, hits off on July 20, 2022 in Maryland Heights at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater before stopping at Tampa, Holmdel, Tinley Park, and more before winding up on August 21, 2022 in The Woodlands at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Ticketmaster will begin selling tickets on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 10.00 am local time. Beginning Thursday, March 24, 2022, a Live Nation fan pre-sale will take place before the public on-sale. Ticket prices may change at any time due to demand. The cost of parking is included in the ticket price. Premier Parking is also available.

This is the first full tour for the resurrected Mudvayne, who performed their first three comeback live performances last year. The Freaks on Parade tour is more than just a wave of nostalgia, as each of the experienced acts is still pertinent in 2022, particularly in light of the industrial rock and nu-metal renaissance.

Tour Dates for Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000:

July 20, 2022, Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

July 21, 2022, Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Centre

July 23, 2022, Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 24, 2022, Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 26, 2022, Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27, 2022, Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 29, 2022, Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

July 30, Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 31, 2022, Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts

August 02, 2022, Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 03, 2022, Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 05, 2022, Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 06, 2022, Council Bluffs, IA - Westfair Amphitheater*

August 10, 2022, Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

August 12, 2022, Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 13, 2022 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

August 14, 2022, Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 16, 2022, Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

August 18, 2022, Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 20, 2022, Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

August 21, 2022, The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

More about line-up artists Rob Zombie and MUDVAYNE

Rob Zombie has continually challenged viewers as a rock image and filmmaker with a grand idea, stretching the limits of both movies and music. He has managed to sell over 15 million albums globally and is the only entertainer to have achieved remarkable achievements in both music and movies as the writer/director of eight major films with global earnings of over $150 million.

Rob Zombie's seven single studio albums, including The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse in 2021, have all appeared in the top ten on Billboard's 200 charts. Zombie has received eight Grammy nominations, the most recent for Best Metal Performance at the 2022 awards. Rob Zombie's ninth feature film, The Munsters, will be published later this year.

MUDVAYNE's sonic melodic experimental work has been outlined as math metal and neo-progressive rock by critics. In late 1990s, Chad Gray, Greg Tribbett, Ryan Martinie, and Matthew McDonough formed MUDVAYNE in Peoria, Illinois. L.D. 50, their debut album, was published in 2000, with the singles Dig and Death Bloom accomplishing contemporary rock radio success.

Their second album, End Of All Things To Come, their second album, was a smash hit. In 2005, MUDVAYNE issued Lost And Found, their second successive gold album, with the single Happy? debuting at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

