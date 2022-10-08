How to get tickets for Eurovision 2023? Where to buy and all you need to know ahead of Liverpool final

The UK is confirmed to be hosting Eurovision 2023, for the first time since it last hosted the event in 1998. The country will be hosting the contest instead of this year's winner Ukraine since the latter will not be able to host Eurovision 2023 owing to Russia’s invasion.

The 2022 Eurovision tickets went on sale on April 7 before the first jury show on May 9. Tickets were also available for nine shows including the semi-finals and the grand final as well. Turin hosted this year’s show, and the tickets for the song contest were sold by Ticket One, an Italian ticketing company. The 2023 tickets are expected to be sold by a UK-based ticketing platform.

Eurovision 2023: Tickets and additional details

Eurovision Song Contest @Eurovision



Find out all about Liverpool 2023 right here: Liverpool will host #Eurovision 2023 on behalf of Ukraine…and it’s gonna be proper bossFind out all about Liverpool 2023 right here: eurovision.tv/story/liverpoo… Liverpool will host #Eurovision 2023 on behalf of Ukraine…and it’s gonna be proper boss 👍🇬🇧🇺🇦 Find out all about Liverpool 2023 right here: eurovision.tv/story/liverpoo… https://t.co/7sZ7SaYjg2

While specific information about the contest and the ticketing system has not yet been released, it is expected that fans will have to register for an account with the ticket sellers when the organizers announce the tickets going on sale. Fans will also be able to sign up for notification updates when tickets go on sale. Ticket prices for Eurovision 2022 were decided according to the category of the show and next year's contest is expected to follow suit.

Tickets for the Eurovision live final were priced between €150 and €350. Tickets for the family show, held on the same day ahead of the event, were priced between €40 and €150. Following the live and family shows, tickets for the jury shows and semi-finals cost around €20 to €250. One person can only buy four tickets per show by providing their name and personal details.

The dates of the contest, which will be taking place live from the Liverpool Arena, are as follows:

Semi-final 1 on May 9, 2023

Semi-final 2 on May 11, 2023

The grand finale on May 13, 2023

The Jury Show is a complete run-through of the show, which happens the night before the contest is televised. International judges give their votes on the basis of the Jury Show and not the live show.

Meanwhile, The Family Show is the final rehearsal for the performers, which happens on the day of a live TV show. The Family Show and Jury Show include randomly generated presentations of the qualifiers and points. Following that, the Live TV Show is for the audience to give their votes, which is also the most popular event for tickets.

To prevent ticket scalpers from making a profit, the names on the tickets can only be changed once. Moreover, reselling can only happen via an official platform. Liverpool will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, and it will take place in an 11,000 capacity M&S Bank Arena.

This year Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra was the winner of the song contest in May, and the UK’s Sam Ryder was the runner-up. Earlier, the BBC nominated a possible host of cities, with Glasgow and Liverpool being named among them. The BBC and the EBU, which is the European Broadcasting Union, then confirmed that the 67th edition of the contest will be held in Liverpool in the United Kingdom.

Previously, Birmingham hosted the event in 1998. The contest has also been hosted by London, Edinburgh, and Brighton.

Poll : 0 votes