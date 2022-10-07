Why was Harry Styles' concert cancelled? Rescheduled date details and all you need to know

Harry Styles has confirmed his new concert schedule. The singer's concert was previously set to take place on October 6 but was rescheduled to October 10, 2022, due to the band's health issues.

The concert was scheduled to take place at the United Center. Venue officials tweeted about the rescheduled date and time, and gave fans all the details they needed.

B96 @B96Chicago twitter.com/unitedcenter/s… United Center @UnitedCenter Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness. (1/2) Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness. (1/2) https://t.co/oqsoXiBvFB Harry Styles is postponed tonight! Tickets will be honored next Monday🥺 Harry Styles is postponed tonight! Tickets will be honored next Monday🥺❤️ twitter.com/unitedcenter/s…

The singer last performed in Chicago in September 2021 with two sellout crowds at the United Center for two consecutive night shows.

Harry Styles' concert: Rescheduled date details, locations, tickets and all you need to know

Here are the rescheduled dates for the Harry Styles concert.

October 08, 2022, Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House

October 09, 2022, Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House

October 13, 2022, Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House

October 14, 2022, Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House

October 23, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House

October 24, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House

October 26, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House

October 28, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House

October 29, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House

October 31, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House

November 02, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House

November 04, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House

November 05, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House

November 07, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House

November 09, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House

November 11, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House

November 12, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House

November 14, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House

November 15, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House

ashley @ashslaymyers I’m selling two (2) tickets to harry styles rescheduled chicago show for monday oct 10! My friend and I have to work on the new date :/



🏷️ harry styles chicago harry’s house october 10 hslot I’m selling two (2) tickets to harry styles rescheduled chicago show for monday oct 10! My friend and I have to work on the new date :/ 🏷️ harry styles chicago harry’s house october 10 hslot https://t.co/XHoyRjqTSL

Fans who bought tickets will be able to use their tickets for the new schedule and won't need to buy new tickets. Ticket provider Ticketmaster will also be sharing an official email for the update. Meanwhile, some fans have also shared their disappointment after the concert was rescheduled as many had to travel from different cities and states to attend the concert. Harry Styles' fans have also tried to sell their tickets as the updated schedule will not be convenient for them.

Harry Styles' Love on Tour has a record of performing on multiple dates in various major cities, including a 15-show stay at Madison Square Garden in New York from August to September.

Harry Styles' Chicago concert recently wrapped up a six-show event in Austin, Texas, where he performed on the campus of the University of Texas.The cheapest tickets for the artist's shows cost around $250 on the secondary market.

With Harry Styles' rescheduled dates, fans look forward to more updates about the concert and to seeing the artist's performances on the rescheduled dates.

