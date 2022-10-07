Why was Harry Styles' concert cancelled? Rescheduled date details and all you need to know

Harry Styles has confirmed his new concert schedule. The singer's concert was previously set to take place on October 6 but was rescheduled to October 10, 2022, due to the band's health issues.
The concert was scheduled to take place at the United Center. Venue officials tweeted about the rescheduled date and time, and gave fans all the details they needed.
The singer last performed in Chicago in September 2021 with two sellout crowds at the United Center for two consecutive night shows.
Harry Styles' concert: Rescheduled date details, locations, tickets and all you need to know
Here are the rescheduled dates for the Harry Styles concert.
- October 08, 2022, Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House
- October 09, 2022, Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House
- October 13, 2022, Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House
- October 14, 2022, Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House
- October 23, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House
- October 24, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House
- October 26, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House
- October 28, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House
- October 29, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House
- October 31, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House
- November 02, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House
- November 04, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House
- November 05, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House
- November 07, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House
- November 09, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House
- November 11, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House
- November 12, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House
- November 14, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House
- November 15, 2022, Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House
Fans who bought tickets will be able to use their tickets for the new schedule and won't need to buy new tickets. Ticket provider Ticketmaster will also be sharing an official email for the update. Meanwhile, some fans have also shared their disappointment after the concert was rescheduled as many had to travel from different cities and states to attend the concert. Harry Styles' fans have also tried to sell their tickets as the updated schedule will not be convenient for them.
Harry Styles' Love on Tour has a record of performing on multiple dates in various major cities, including a 15-show stay at Madison Square Garden in New York from August to September.
Harry Styles' Chicago concert recently wrapped up a six-show event in Austin, Texas, where he performed on the campus of the University of Texas.The cheapest tickets for the artist's shows cost around $250 on the secondary market.
With Harry Styles' rescheduled dates, fans look forward to more updates about the concert and to seeing the artist's performances on the rescheduled dates.